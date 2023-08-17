CasinoCanada Fastest Site in Canada

TORONTO, Aug. 17, 2023 /CNW/ - A speed test on CasinoCanada has shown it to be Canada's fastest casino affiliate site.

The report, filed by world-renowned page rendition authority GTmetrix, awarded the website an A grade, beating competitors across the iGaming sphere in Canada.

It's a further fillip for the CasinoCanada brand, which has recently received affiliation accolades, including the Best Bonus Comparison Affiliate award at the AffPapa awards in June.

How does the GTmetrix report work?

The grade from GTmetrix is divided into two key criteria – performance (70% weighting) and structure (30% weighting).

Meanwhile, to decipher the quality of a site's structure, GTmetrix uses PageSpeed Insights - a tool developed by Google to help web admins improve the performance of their websites and achieve optimal page loading speeds. It is part of the Google suite of webmaster tools, including Search Console, Mobile-Friendly Test, and Structured Data Testing Tool.

CasinoCanada PageSpeed Report

There are other important elements that the Lighthouse report explores, too – the diagnostics of the website compare really well to other rival sites.

Lighthouse, an open-source, automated tool for improving the quality of web pages, is responsible for providing the performance metrics, and collecting data on those parameters over 28 days.

You can see how we fare below – for reference, the score is out of 100.

Site Performance Accessibility Best Practices SEO www.casinocanada.com 96 100 100 100 www.onlinegambling.ca 78 85 100 85 www.casino.org 67 78 92 100 www.onlinecasino.ca 65 85 92 86 www.gamling.com 39 80 83 86

Dmitry Rogalchuk, Head of Content, said: "We are thrilled to see that CasinoCanada has been ranked higher in key metrics of site performance than our rivals. This is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our content team, and further reinforces our commitment to providing our customers with the best possible user experience for affiliates and new casino connoisseurs – both on mobile and on desktop."

About CasinoCanada

CasinoCanada is a leading online resource for casino players in Canada, providing trusted information, news, and reviews on the latest casino games, bonuses, and promotions. With a reader-focused approach, CasinoCanada ensures that its content is informative and reliable, catering to players of all levels.

For more information and to download the full report, please visit https://casinocanada.com/news/casinocanada-fastest-site-in-canada/

SOURCE CasinoCanada

For further information: Media Contact: Dmitry Rogalchuk - Head of Content, CasinoCanada.com, +1 (778) 200-4787, [email protected]; 1771 Robson Street - 1027 Vancouver, BC V6G 3B7, Canada