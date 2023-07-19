Casino Canada wins Best Bonus Comparison of the Year from AffPapa

TORONTO, July 19, 2023 /CNW/ - It's been a successful start to the year for CasinoCanada.com after the site bagged the Best Bonus Comparison of the Year award from the prestigious AffPapa Awards on June 20, 2023.

Overcoming five other bonus review sites in the category, Casino Canada was acknowledged for being at the top of their game with in-depth and engaging bonus reviews, helping customers find the best possible value in a crowded Canadian online gaming market.

Casino Canada was acknowledged for being at the top of their game with in-depth and engaging bonus reviews. Tweet this

Why They Won

In operation since 1999, Casino Canada have earned plaudits for its long-term dedication to providing online casino players with the best information and guidance. Observers have been consistently impressed by their abilities to push the boundaries of what an affiliate website can do, resulting in a deserved win at the AffPapa awards.

This award explicitly recognises Casino Canada's outstanding work in the Bonus Comparison element of their work in online casino affiliation.

A bonus comparison at an online casino affiliate compares the perks different online casinos offer. It includes various types of bonuses such as signup bonuses, reload bonuses, loyalty points, or cashback. The comparison also highlights any wagering requirements associated with the bonus to help players decide which casino to join.

A view from the team

Dmirtri Rogalchuk, Head of Content at Casino Canada, believed the reward reflects his team's hard work over the past year, and expects more of the same moving forward.

He said: "I'm proud to say that I was part of a team who made this possible, and it's an experience I will never forget. Receiving the award was a thrill, and it has motivated me and the rest of our team to strive for even greater success in the future. It validated all that my team and I had worked hard to achieve, and we are excited to see what the future holds for Casino Canada."

What Are The AffPapa Awards?

The AffPapa Awards is an annual award ceremony that seeks to recognise and reward the best performance of affiliates, operators, and B2B providers in the online gambling industry. The event celebrated game-changing breakthroughs and outstanding performances over the previous year and was held at a glitzy gala night in the capital city of Malta – Valletta.

The AffPapa platform has more than 1,300 affiliates on its books, more than 21,000 monthly visitors, and over 150 million hits in monthly traffic. The award ceremony is quickly becoming a highlight of the year for many industry professionals, allowing them to celebrate their achievements and gain recognition from their peers. It also allows those in the industry to network and share best practices.

About Casino Canada

After years of building trust in this sector, Casino Canada is now one of the go-to resources for all things casino and live casino.

They go above and beyond in providing detailed reviews of games, online casinos, and bonuses, and have helped thousands of players find their new gambling hub.

For more information, please visit https://casinocanada.com/news/casino-canada-the-best-bonus-comparison-affiliate/ .

SOURCE CasinoCanada

For further information: Media Contact: Dmitry Rogalchuk - Head of Content. CasinoCanada.com: +1 (778)200-4787, Email: [email protected]; Address: 1771 Robson Street - 1027 Vancouver, BC, V6G 3B7, Canada.