Casino Canada Visits Animal Shelter

VANCOUVER, BC, July 17, 2023 /CNW/ - In July 2023, the Casino Canada team visited an animal shelter. They bonded with animals, brought medicine, food, and did much more to exercise their community-minded spirit.

Dmitry Rogalchuk, the Head of Content at Casino Canada said: "The team is crazy about animals. We loved every minute and we will be back to help out again."

Why they volunteered

While it was an excuse for many employees to bond with man's best friends, there were practical reasons for helping out, too.

Animal shelters are essential in Canada because they provide a haven for animals who have been neglected, abused, or abandoned. They also give owners a place to surrender an animal that they can no longer care for. Animal shelters offer vital services such as medical treatment and rehoming of dogs and cats and work to promote responsible pet ownership and prevention of animal cruelty.

They can also act as valuable resources for the community, offering educational programs and spay/neuter services to promote responsible pet ownership. Spaying or neutering can help reduce the number of unwanted animals. Some centres put on adoption events, helping to match pets with families who are ready to provide them with a loving home.

More and more companies are looking at engaging with local charities and organisations to help give back to the community, instead of lavish events, and Casino Canada were the latest to try this trend.

A view from the team

Mr Rogalchuk explained how he and his team feels a sense of responsibility in contributing to the community, and visiting an animal shelter was the perfect way to realise this ambition.

He said: "We were so happy with our trip to the animal shelter – first and foremost, it is a great way to give back to the local area, but it also reinforced the bond between our team members.

We mucked in, did some of the dirty work, and it felt gratifying – it was something we all fondly remember."

