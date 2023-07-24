Casino Canada launches advertising campaign in Canada

TORONTO, July 24, 2023 /CNW/ - In July 2023, Casino Canada started an advertising campaign in Canada. A massive billboard took centre stage at a professional and cultural hub in Toronto. The ad showcases an exclusive offer and includes a bar code in the bottom right-hand corner for any interested observer to scan and get more information about the company.

Why Toronto ?

The brand will be available to see for all of the 90,000+ people who pass through daily. Tweet this

The ad will reach a lot of people – indeed, Toronto is the capital city of the province of Ontario and the most populous in the country, with approximately three million people living and/or working there. The brand will be available to see for all of the 90,000+ people who pass through daily. Most importantly, gambling advertising is completely legal there.

It is hoped that the campaign will reinforce the business status as a reliable and reputable centre for all things gambling, drawing attention to the company's services and offers, and broadening its reach to online casino connoisseurs in the process.

What they say…

Dmitry Rogalchuk, Head of Content at Casino Canada, believes that the advert can make a real difference to the fortunes of the business. He said: "We are proud of how the ad looks and what traction it gains. It is a great way to reach a larger audience and create brand awareness. Toronto has one of the highest population concentrations in Canada, and we are hoping for increased recognition of the business reflected in the numbers."

About Casino Canada

Founded in 1999, the site states its mission to ensure every single casino review meets its self-imposed high expectations. That means scrutiny, standards, and processes.

They acknowledge that an online casino can be an intimidating place website to visit – but commit to coherent reviews, guides, and analysis can help paint a picture for even the most experienced online casino player.

The content team also scours the wires for the latest news in the iGaming sphere, including blogs on new game releases, reporting on partnerships between gaming providers and casinos, and any other trends or regulatory developments that could impact the future of gambling in Canada.

For more information, please visit – https://casinocanada.com/news/advertising-campaign-in-canada/ .

SOURCE CasinoCanada

For further information: Media Contact: Dmitry Rogalchuk - Head of Content, CasinoCanada.com, +1 (778) 200-4787, [email protected]; 1771 Robson Street - 1027 Vancouver, BC V6G 3B7, Canada