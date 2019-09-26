Cashmere Collection Unites History's Legends of Fashion With 16 Top Canadian Designers to Support Breast Cancer Cause

Curated by Canadian-born, L.A.-based fashion authority, and TV personality, Joe Zee, the exclusive, invite only event was hosted by CTV News anchor Marcia MacMillan and featured a moving performance by award-winning Canadian singer and breast cancer survivor Bif Naked, in addition to the spectacular runway show.

Legends of Fashion, Icon Inspired

The annual kick-off to October Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Cashmere Collection has showcased close to 200 Canadian designers to date and has raised millions of dollars for the breast cancer cause throughout its 16 years.

This year's collection honours The Legends of Fashion — the elegant, bold and forward-thinking designers who pushed boundaries and forever changed the way we wear clothes. Dior, Valentino, Yamamoto are just three of the big names who inspired this year's #Cashmere19 designers.

The Cashmere Collection designer lineup includes:

Ryan Alexander , Ontario , inspired by Valentino

, , inspired by Valentino Arti Gogna, Quebec , inspired by Versace

, inspired by Versace Adrienne Goodine , New Brunswick , inspired by Hubert de Givenchy

, , inspired by Lesley Hampton , Ontario, inspired by Christian Siriano

, Ontario, inspired by Sarah Haunts, Ontario , inspired by Zac Posen

, inspired by Jillian Joy , Ontario , inspired by Christian Dior

, , inspired by Christian Dior Steven Lejambe , Ontario , inspired by Alexander McQueen

, , inspired by Chavah Lindsay , New Brunswick, inspired by Vivienne Westwood

, New Brunswick, inspired by Stephanie Moscall-Varey , Ontario , inspired by Yohji Yamamoto

, , inspired by Sage Paul , Ontario , inspired by Thierry Mugler

, , inspired by Rebecca Rowe , Ontario , inspired by Diane von Furstenberg

, , inspired by Sarah Runnalls , British Columbia , inspired by Junya Watanabe

, , inspired by Dee Silkie , Ontario , inspired by Balmain

, , inspired by Balmain TOMÉ, Ontario , inspired by Jean-Paul Gaultier

, inspired by Joan Kelley Walker , Ontario , inspired by Stephan Caras

, , inspired by Alex S. Yu , British Columbia , inspired by Maison Martin Margiela

Produced by Kruger Products, maker of Cashmere Bathroom Tissue, the Cashmere Collection is a heartfelt display of the brand's commitment to nurturing Canada's fashion industry, while inspiring Canadians to support and contribute to the breast cancer cause.

Nothing Feels Like Making a Difference

The annual Cashmere Collection heralds the return of limited-edition Cashmere Bathroom Tissue in support of breast cancer efforts. Twenty-five cents from the sale of every specially-marked package (up to a maximum of $35,000) goes directly towards breast cancer efforts at the Canadian Cancer Society, throughout the month of October.

Canadians are also invited to help Cashmere make a difference, by taking part in Vote Couture for the Cure® at Facebook.com/Cashmere throughout October. Cashmere will donate $1 for every vote (to a maximum of $10,000), to the CCS's breast cancer efforts in the winning designer's name. Voters can return daily between September 26th, 2019 and October 26th, 2019 to be entered into a draw for the chance to win a shopping spree valued at $1,500.

"The Cashmere Collection encourages Canadian fashion design while providing much-needed support to a worthy cause that we are proud to put our mark behind," says Nancy Marcus, Chief Marketing Officer at Kruger Products. "Raising awareness and funds for breast cancer research is integral to this initiative and we are delighted to be among the top five partners supporting the breast cancer cause at the Canadian Cancer Society."

Creating Breathtaking BT Couture

#Cashmere19 came to life under the leadership of internationally acclaimed TV producer, host and fashion expert, Joe Zee, this year's Curator. "The Canadian fashion industry is one-of-a-kind — pairing fashion with compassion, a principle at the forefront of this unique presentation. It's been a real pleasure to work with these talented designers on such an important cause," he says.

High-fashion photographer Arline Malakian captured the 2019 Cashmere Collection: Legends of Fashion in a beautiful photo essay posted on CashmereCollection2019.ca . Dedicated collection partners MAC Cosmetics and FLOW Haircare brought each inspired ensemble to life with feminine, polished make-up and hair. Jewellery from Canadian custom jewellery designer, Tara Fava , added a touch of sparkle to each design.

About Cashmere and Kruger Products LP

Cashmere Bathroom Tissue, Canada's best-selling brand, reflects Kruger Products' commitment to providing the finest quality, Canadian-made tissue products to consumers. Kruger Products is one of Canada's leading tissue manufacturers and serves the Canadian consumer market with well-known brands such as Cashmere, Purex, SpongeTowels and Scotties, as well as away-from-home products for industrial and commercial use across Canada and the U.S.

A longstanding and committed contributor to the breast cancer cause, Kruger Products L.P. has supported the Canadian Breast Cancer Foundation (CBCF), now known as the Canadian Cancer Society (CCS) since the collection's debut in 2004, and is currently one of the top five national partners supporting the breast cancer cause at CCS.

About Breast Cancer and the Canadian Cancer Society

1 in 8 Canadian women is expected to be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime. More than 80% of breast cancers occur in women who are 50 and over.

The Canadian Cancer Society (CCS) is proud to be a champion and voice for Canadians who care about cancer. The charity supports people with all types of cancers in communities across the country.

CCS is the largest national charitable funder of breast cancer research in Canada. CCS dedicated $11.5 million in 2018 to fund a wide range of Canadian research projects related to breast cancer. Research investments combined with early detection, improvements in screening and better treatment have resulted in a 48% decrease in the breast cancer death rate since it peaked in 1986.

More work needs to be done as breast cancer continues to be the most commonly diagnosed cancer and the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths among Canadian women. Money raised through this partnership will fund breast cancer research, education and awareness activities. For more information, please visit cancer.ca/breastcancer .

Media Materials, Fashion Show Photography and Editorial Images are available for download here !

The Cashmere Collection 2019 is showcased at CashmereCollection2019.ca . Check out the Cashmere Facebook Fan Page at Facebook.com/Cashmere, and share the Cashmere Collection on social using #Cashmere19.

Joe Zee, Curator of the 16th annual Cashmere Collection, Erika Larva, Artistic Director, Nancy Marcus, Chief Marketing Officer at Kruger Products, maker of Cashmere Bathroom Tissue, and the 16 designers of the Cashmere Collection are available for interviews.

