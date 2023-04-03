Caseware International Acquires Western Canada-Based Jazzit

TORONTO, April 3, 2023 /CNW/ - Caseware International, a global leader in cloud-enabled audit, financial reporting and data analytics solutions, today announced the acquisition of Accountants Templates Inc., better known as Jazzit , who has provided templates and checklists to Caseware's Canadian customers for over 20 years.

"I want to officially welcome the entire Jazzit team to the Caseware family," said David Osborne, CEO of Caseware. "This strategic move is part of Caseware's commitment to expanding our product offerings and better serving our customers. For decades, Jazzit has developed accounting templates leveraging Caseware's software, and we believe that together we will further enhance the experience for our joint customers."

"We have been strong supporters of the Caseware story since our founding over 20 years ago," says Michael Chew, Jazzit co-owner. "We look forward to working with the Caseware team to further develop Jazzit's product and service offerings and continue building trusted relationships with our valued clients."

Jazzit co-owner Lori McGurran adds: "As we considered the future of Jazzit and ensuring that our customers and employees would be well taken care of, Caseware was an obvious choice to fulfill our objectives and further create meaningful value for our customers throughout Canada. We could not be more excited about our future together."

About Caseware International

Caseware is the leading global provider of desktop and cloud-enabled solutions for audit, assurance, financial reporting and data analytics for accounting firms, corporations, and government regulators. Caseware's innovative tools and platforms help more than half a million customers in 130 countries work smarter, dig deeper and see further as they transform insights into impact. For more information, visit www.caseware.com .

About Jazzit

Accountants Templates Inc., better known as Jazzit , has provided templates and checklists to Caseware's Canadian customers for over 20 years. Its flagship offerings integrate with Caseware Working Papers to assist small-to-medium-sized accounting practices to deliver enhanced solutions for their client's engagements.

