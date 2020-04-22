CaseLines Supports CJIS Compliance and Announces Secure Services in Microsoft's Azure Government Cloud Platform

WASHINGTON, April 22, 2020 /CNW/ -- CaseLines today announced that its U.S. services support CJIS compliance and are available to customers from the Microsoft Azure Government cloud platform.

CaseLines is a case document and multimedia management system for handling written and multimedia files within justice processes. Used around the world by prosecution agencies, CaseLines enables prosecutors to receive documents and multi-media digitally from law enforcement agencies and to complete discovery to defense attorneys in minutes. In the United States, law enforcement agencies that wish to deliver case documents electronically must be compliant with the FBI Criminal Justice Information Systems Security Policy ("CJIS").

"Supporting compliance with the FBI CJIS Security Policy is a major milestone for CaseLines. As we engage with courts and government agencies across the United States it gives all parties the reassurance that our platform meets the most stringent requirements," said Paul Sachs, founder and CTO at CaseLines. "Being cloud-based, our platform was designed from the outset to support virtual hearings. Implementing the cloud security controls to meet CJIS requirements comes at a critical time as prosecutors, lawyers and courts consider how to keep services running during the COVID-19 crisis. Now U.S. justice agencies are in a position to adopt the virtual hearing tools that have already been proven in British courts."

CaseLines completed an independent assurance process resulting in the CJIS ACE Compliance Seal, awarded by Diverse Computing. The CJIS ACE compliance audit process is the first and only industry standard process for compliance in accordance with the FBI CJIS Security Policy. CJIS compliance means that prosecutors and law enforcement agencies that use CaseLines to manage and distribute criminal justice documents can be assured that their existing systems and processes will remain compliant. In addition, CaseLines is certified to ISO 27001 for information security management.

CaseLines services are available immediately from Microsoft Azure Government cloud datacenters. Only U.S. federal, state, local, and tribal governments and their partners have access to these datacenters. Azure Government is a dedicated cloud, enabling government agencies and their partners to transform mission-critical workloads to the cloud. Azure Government services handle data that is subject to specific requirements, such as FedRAMP, and CJIS.

The CaseLines platform allows justice agency employees to work on cases when isolated at home and reduces the effort required to build and share case files during and beyond the current lockdown measures. The CaseLines platform also delivers virtual and remote hearings.

About CaseLines

CaseLines is the world's most comprehensive platform for sharing documents and multimedia between justice agencies and legal teams for case preparation and courtroom presentation. Our solution enables cross-functional agencies to create a common platform for sharing of documents and multi-media without the need for costly integrations or replacing legacy systems.

Police, prosecutors, lawyers, attorneys and barristers, and judges in civil and public law cases around the world use CaseLines. The platform supports over 40,000 users, who between them have conducted over 400,000 trials, with over 150 million pages of evidence. To learn more visit www.caselines.com or follow us on twitter @CaseLines .

About CJIS ACE

CJIS ACE offers the industry's first and only in-depth process for evaluating CJIS-related products and services to ensure they conform with the CJIS Security Policy. During this comprehensive and intensive in-depth evaluation, Diverse Computing's CJIS ACE team uses its custom compliance tracking application, CJIS Insight, as part of the 575+-point review of the company's CJIS related operations, covering all of the key FBI CJIS policy areas.

Ensuring compliance with the FBI CJIS Security Policy is an in-depth, comprehensive, and on-going process that requires scrutinizing everything from software design and implementation to physical security and training. By engaging with Diverse Computing's CJIS ACE Division, companies take the necessary steps to develop an in-depth understanding and implementation of the CJIS Security Policy's requirements.

