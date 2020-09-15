Cascadia Hosted the Presidential Youth Staff Reserve Meeting

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 15, 2020 /CNW/ - Cascadia Blockchain Group Corp. ("Cascadia" or the "Company") (CSE: CK) is pleased to announce that Eurasia Blockchain Fintech Group Limited ("EBFG"), a subsidiary of the Company hosted the Presidential Youth Staff Reserve meeting on September 12, 2020.

The government officials of Kazakhstan including the Minister of Information and Social Development, Aida Balayeva, Minister of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry, Bagdat Mussin, Deputy Chief of Presidential Administration, Malik Murzalin and Aide to the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Erlan Karin, and 90 members of the Presidential Youth Staff Reserve attended the meeting. The purpose of meeting was to discuss certain key topics mentioned in the State of the Nation Address by President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, such as digitalization, information technology, new financial technologies, public administration, development of media and national ideology.

Tilektes Adambekov, the Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") of EBFG stated that: "the President plans to actively develop digital technologies in Kazakhstan and apply them in the public sectors. Blockchain, as one of the fintech technologies, is effective in fighting against corruption. EBFG is a pioneer in dealing with blockchain in Kazakhstan and our cryptocurrency exchange platform, Eurasia International Blockchain eXchange ("EBX"), is the first licensed platform for crypto exchange in Eurasia; and it is regulated under Astana International Financial Centre ("AIFC"). Currently there is no licensed crypto currency exchange in operation in Kazakhstan. With the increasing cryptocurrency mining activities in Kazakhstan and enhanced regulation, the demand of a licensed cryptocurrency exchange in Kazakhstan is very high."

The meeting participants, including the Ministers and the Deputy Chief of Presidential Administration of Kazakhstan, expressed great interest in the EBX, noting that this project is extremely relevant and supported by the government as Kazakhstan is a blockchain friendly country.

Tilektes informed the participants that the launch of EBX is now scheduled for December 2020. EBX was originally scheduled to launch in the summer of 2020 but it is delayed due to the impact of covid-19.

About Cascadia

Cascadia is an early stage fintech and blockchain technology company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: CK). Its wholly owned subsidiary, Eurasia Blockchain Fintech Group Limited ("EBFG"), has a conditional FinTech License to operate a crypto currency exchange and provide custodian services under the brand of Eurasia International Blockchain eXchang ("EBX").

About AIFC

Astana International Financial Center is the financial center of Central Asia, the Caucasus, EAEU, the Middle East, Western China and Europe. AIFC operates under English law and aims to develop financial markets. AIFC has a separate economic system with an independent judicial system based on common laws. It has relaxed foreign exchange control and capital environment. Companies incorporated under the jurisdiction of AIFC are entitled to 50 years of exemption from corporate, personal income, land and property taxes.

