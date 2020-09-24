Cascadia Hosted the 2nd Presidential Youth Staff Reserve Meeting And Announcement on Modification of Its FinTech License

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 24, 2020 /CNW/ - Cascadia Blockchain Group Corp. ("Cascadia" or the "Company") (CSE: CK) is pleased to announce that Eurasia Blockchain Fintech Group Limited ("EBFG"), a subsidiary of the Company hosted the 2nd Presidential Youth Staff Reserve meeting on September 19, 2020.

The government officials of Kazakhstan including the Minister of Education and Science, Askhat Aimagambetov, Minister of National Economy, Ruslan Dalenov, Aide to the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Erlan Karin, and 70 members of the Presidential Youth Staff Reserve attended the meeting.

This 2nd Presential Youth Staff Reserve Meeting continued the discussion of the key topics mentioned in the State of the Nation Address by President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, such as digitalization, information technology, new financial technologies, public administration, educational programs in IT and fintech. The meeting also addressed the following seven basic principles, which are the key to Kazakhstan's economic development:

Equitable distribution of benefits and responsibilities The leading role of private enterprise Fair competition, opening markets for a new generation of entrepreneurs Increased productivity, complexity and technological efficiency of the economy Development of human capital, investment in a new type of education A "Green" economy, environmental protection Adoption of well-grounded decisions by the state and responsibility to society for them

Furthermore, Tilektes Adambekov, the Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") of EBFG presented Eurasia Blockchain eXchange ("EBX") platform to the attendees including the ministers and the Presidential Youth Staff Reserve members, who are potential customers and stakeholders of EBX.

Kazakhstan is a blockchain friend country and EBFG is the pioneer in cryptocurrency exchange platform in Kazakhstan. It is worth to mention that the President of Kazakhstan paid a great attention to the development and implementation of new financial technologies in his latest State of the Nation Address. The government recently provided additional exemptions and removed certain restrictions on EBFG's FinTech license, which allows EBFG to accelerate the launch of EBX.

"Through our continuous efforts and commitment to the development of EBX, as well as cooperation with the government of Kazakhstan, Astana Financial Services Authority ("AFSA") recently removed the restriction on the number of clients. Previously, there was a limit of a maximum of 100 clients. Without the limit of number of clients, EBX would be able to grow its business at a much faster pace. Our team will continue to finalize the testing of EBX to ensure the official launch of EBX is safe and successful" said Di Deng, the President and CEO of Cascadia.

About Cascadia

Cascadia is an early stage fintech and blockchain technology company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: CK). Its wholly owned subsidiary, Eurasia Blockchain Fintech Group Limited ("EBFG"), has a conditional FinTech License to operate a crypto currency exchange and provide custodian services under the brand of Eurasia Blockchain eXchange ("EBX").

About AIFC

Astana International Financial Center is the financial center of Central Asia, the Caucasus, EAEU, the Middle East, Western China, and Europe. AIFC operates under English law and aims to develop financial markets. AIFC has a separate economic system with an independent judicial system based on common laws. It has relaxed foreign exchange control and capital environment. Companies incorporated under the jurisdiction of AIFC are entitled to 50 years of exemption from corporate, personal income, land, and property taxes.

www.cascadiacorp.com

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Cascadia Blockchain Group Corp.

For further information: Hanxuan Wu, Director, [email protected]