Cascades' New 100% Recycled and Recyclable Cardboard Tray Wins a Grand Prix Award From DUX
Jan 30, 2020, 17:03 ET
KINGSEY FALLS, QC, Jan. 30, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Cascades (TSX: CAS), a leader in eco-friendly recovery, hygiene and packaging solutions, is delighted to receive a DUX Grand Prix Award for its latest food packaging innovation: a 100% recycled and recyclable cardboard tray.
The innovative packaging solution won the "Products" category at the DUX Grands Prix Awards which recognize the food industry's successes each year.
Sustainable and robust, this fresh food tray is the first in North American to use a water-based, functional barrier that protects it from humidity, thereby enhancing the packaging's performance without making the cardboard less recyclable. The patented coating is a unique recyclable and compostable alternative to the traditional wax or plastic-based applications widely used in cardboard food packaging, which pose some challenges in terms of recyclability. The tray is made in Québec, Canada.
"A pioneer in recovery and eco-friendly packaging, Cascades is honoured to receive this award for a product that gives concrete life to the circular economy. Favouring the recyclability of the materials means we can do more with less, which benefits both our customers and the environment," said Luc Langevin, President and Chief Operating Officer of Cascades Specialty Products Group.
Launched in December 2019, this innovative product has already received three recognitions: in addition to this DUX Grand Prix award, it has earned the Prix Innovation en Alimentation 2019 from the Conseil de la transformation alimentaire du Québec (CTAQ), and the 2019 Gaïa Award in the fruits and vegetables category.
Founded in 1964, Cascades produces, converts and markets packaging and tissue products that are composed mainly of recycled fibres. The Company employs 11,000 employees, who work in close to 90 production units located in North America and Europe. With its management philosophy, half a century of experience in recycling, and continuous efforts in research and development as driving forces, Cascades continues to deliver the innovative products that customers have come to rely on. Cascades' shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange, under the ticker symbol CAS.
