Cascades Named 17Th Among the World's Most Sustainable Corporations, Ranking First in its Sector

KINGSEY FALLS, QC, Jan. 25, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - For the second year in a row, the media, research and financial information products company Corporate Knights has named Cascades one of the world's 100 most sustainable corporations. Cascades rose to 17th place among the 8,080 organizations analyzed. Having ranked 49th last year, Cascades has clearly made tremendous progress and remains the leader among the corporations assessed in its sector. The Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World ranking is the result of an in-depth analysis of international corporations with more than $1 billion in revenues. Cascades also ranks 3rd among the 13 Canadian corporations on the list.

Cascades' ranking as one of the world's most sustainable businesses is the latest in a series of sustainable development distinctions it has received over the years and bears witness to the efforts made by the Company in terms of environmental protection and social responsibility.

"Being a part of this list means a lot to us. As pioneers of the circular economy, we've been revealing the true potential of all sorts of residual materials by recycling them into new products since 1964. This approach remains at the very heart of our business model," says Mario Plourde, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cascades. "This recognition is the result of the tireless work of our employees who strive, day after day, to improve the well-being of people, communities and the planet by providing our customers with sustainable and innovative solutions that create value."

"This year more than ever, we saw that the products manufactured by Cascades are essential to the daily lives of families and to countless customers' supply chains. But it is our sustainable operations, environmentally friendly products and social responsibility practices that differentiate us from the competition. Throughout the years, Cascades has remained true to its values and we are very proud of that," says Alain Lemaire, Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors and co–founder of Cascades.

According to Toby Heaps, CEO and co-founder of Corporate Knights, "The Global 100 companies show that doing what is good for the world can also be good for financial performance. They show that it is clearly possible to combine accountability and profitability."

What makes this nomination remarkable

This nomination is in part thanks to certain results that have helped Cascades stand out. These include a high percentage of clean revenues, that is, revenues from the sale of eco-friendly products, and the company's sustainable investments, which serve to improve Cascades' performance on indicators such as energy, greenhouse gas and water management.

About Cascades

Founded in 1964, Cascades offers sustainable, innovative and value-added solutions for packaging, hygiene and recovery needs. The company employs 12,000 women and men, who work in over 90 production units in North America and Europe. With its management philosophy, half a century of experience in recycling, and continuous efforts in research and development as driving forces, Cascades continues to deliver the innovative products that customers have come to rely on, while contributing to the well-being of people, communities and the planet. Cascades' shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CAS.

About Corporate Knights

Corporate Knights Inc. includes the sustainable business magazine Corporate Knights and a research division that produces rankings and financial product ratings based on corporate sustainability performance.

About the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World index

The Global 100 is an annual project initiated by Corporate Knights. Launched in 2005, the Global 100 is announced annually on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

