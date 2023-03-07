KINGSEY FALLS, QC, March 7, 2023 /CNW/ - Cascades is proud to announce that its Centre-du-Québec units, located in Kingsey Falls, Victoriaville and Drummondville, are donating a remarkable $687,000 to United Way/Centraide.

"It's important for Cascades to do its part to support the population of the Centre-du-Québec region. We know that the needs are ever-growing, and our employees continue to answer the call. This year, we're particularly proud of their generosity and their courage to give in these difficult economic times," said Mario Plourde, President and CEO of Cascades.

For several years, Cascades has matched the amount donated by its employees, and has multiplied by 1.5 all donations made by those who are giving for the first time. This initiative aims to boost awareness about the cause, and increase the amount raised.

"I am particularly proud to work with people as committed as Cascades' employees. Each year, their generosity towards United Way/Centraide is impressive and shows that we can all be part of the solution, regardless of the amount of the donation, to contribute to the well-being of our community. I sincerely thank Cascades and its employees for their trust in United Way/Centraide," said Valérye Bourassa, Regional Manager of Centraide Centre-du-Québec.

Cascades would like to thank all the donors and highlight that close to 700 new donors have joined its campaign in the past two years. The hard work of the dozens of ambassadors in each of the participating units is paying off.

United Way/Centraide Centre-du-Québec supports 62 organizations, and its mission is to improve the conditions and quality of life of those living in the region and to build inclusive communities to fight poverty and exclusion.

Founded in 1964, Cascades offers sustainable, innovative and value-added solutions for packaging, hygiene and recovery needs. The company employs approximately 10,000 women and men, who work in a network of nearly 80 production units in North America. With its management philosophy, half a century of experience in recycling, and continuous efforts in research and development as driving forces, Cascades continues to deliver the innovative products that customers have come to rely on, while contributing to the well-being of people, communities, and the planet. Cascades' shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CAS.

