Cascade Aerospace Takes Delivery of first USMC KC-130J Aircraft as Part of $374 Million Contract

This contract, in support of Naval Air Systems Command's Tactical Airlift Program Office, is a multi-award contract to provide Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul (MRO) services to the USMC's KC-130J fleet. Cascade Aerospace was chosen by the USN after a lengthy selection process involving MRO providers from around the world.

"This program leverages the important depot level work being performed in support of the RCAF C-130J's." said Kevin Lemke, Executive Vice-President and COO of Cascade Aerospace. "This demonstrates the close ties between Canada and the US; and the importance of the North American shared Industrial Base to keep the warfighter mission ready. As one of the largest and most capable C-130 depots in the Americas, we are proud to offer the men and women of the US Marine Corps C-130 maintenance that is globally recognized for both safety and quality of service."

Cascade's primary location on the Pacific Rim is well suited to support the contract being managed by the US Navy's Fleet Readiness Center (FRC) Western Pacific and Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) in Yokosuka, Japan. Commanding Officer Randy J. Berti comments, "Teaming up with Cascade Aerospace, a globally recognized leader on C-130 maintenance, will help us accomplish our mission and accelerate naval aviation readiness with world-class execution."

