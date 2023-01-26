CASACOM acquires On Q Communications, Further Strengthening its Mandate to increase its presence in Toronto

MONTREAL, Jan. 26, 2023 /CNW/ - CASACOM, celebrating 20 years as an independent, national consulting firm specializing in integrated business strategy, public relations and communications, has acquired On Q Communications, a communications consulting firm with deep roots in the Toronto and U.S. markets.

Tanya Dodaro, Vice President, Client Innovations (left) and Marie-Josée Gagnon, CEO and Founder (right), CASACOM (CNW Group/CASACOM)

The acquisition cements CASACOM's commitment to growing its presence in English Canada and further enhances its position as a truly national, bilingual and bicultural brand. "Since we opened our Toronto office 11 years ago, we have been on track to increase our density and elevate our presence," said Marie-Josée Gagnon, CEO and Founder of CASACOM. "We are pleased to welcome ON Q Communications' network of clients and colleagues to our team. We see a great opportunity to further enhance our B2C services."

On Q Communications specializes in communications consulting, having worked with clients from the likes of Baskin Robbins, FitFlop and Starbucks with the majority of clients in English speaking Canada and in the U.S. The Toronto-based company is celebrating its 18th year of operations, Co-founded by CEO Tanya Dodaro. "We are delighted to join forces with CASACOM carrying on a legacy of superior results and client satisfaction that On Q Communications is known for," said Dodaro.

Both female-founded companies have seen almost 40 years of tremendous accomplishments, offering a diverse suite of communications tools and services to support the complex communications needs of today's businesses.

"It was important to identify a firm with similar values and business acumen. We feel the onboarding of On Q Communications will help us to further share our data-driven planning process, revealing insights that help clients identify and define their true communications needs and establishing real KPIs that will elevate their businesses," said Gagnon.

"We are looking forward to providing new offerings for our clients with the services that CASACOM is very well known for, such as ESG strategic development practice, employer branding services, integrated corporate communications along with the CASACOM STUDIO's creation and production capabilities," said Dodaro.

Dodaro will transition from On Q Communications taking a part-time position of Vice President, Client Innovations at CASACOM.

About CASACOM

Founded in Montreal in 2001, CASACOM is an independent, Canada-wide firm specializing in business strategy, public relations and integrated communications. With its 360-degree approach and proven, measurable results, CASACOM helps its national and international clients build and strengthen relationships with their target audiences to increase their impact. Certified B Corp™ and renowned for its numerous awards of excellence and major programs, CASACOM is inhabited by committed professionals who are results-oriented and relevant in their advice, and are motivated first and foremost by the difference they make every day for their clients. CASACOM also has more than 85 partners worldwide through the Worldcom PR Group, the largest international network of independent public relations firms. For more information, visit www.casacom.ca.

