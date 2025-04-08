Casa Cork by David Rockwell, in partnership with the Cork Collective with Corticeira Amorim, brings together acclaimed designers and brands for an immersive installation and dynamic events program

MILAN, April 8, 2025 /CNW/ -- The sustainability-focused nonprofit Cork Collective and globally-renowned architecture and design firm Rockwell Group have partnered with cork producer Corticeira Amorim to launch robust programming, education workshops, food & beverage events, and a product showcase at Casa Cork by David Rockwell–a living laboratory to showcase innovative application of cork during Milan Design Week.

From an immersive installation to an international student design competition and live discussions, visitors will experience this 100% renewable material in an entirely new light. One of the world's most sustainable materials, cork comes from the harvested bark of the cork oak tree and is obtained without cutting down the tree itself. Cork products can be recycled again and again, while retaining their ability to sequester carbon.

Casa Cork's interior and furnishings are made almost entirely of cork and showcase innovative cork furniture and products from emerging and established international designers and product manufacturers. These include a bar and chandelier custom designed by Rockwell Group for Artemest, the destination for Italian craftsmanship and design; a custom illuminated wall feature, sconces and pendants designed by Rockwell Group and manufactured by Thomas Cooper Studio, a Lusive company; and fabrics, tiles, and wallcoverings from 4Spaces.

Flanking the entrance to the bar and tasting lounge is a display of cork's applications in collectible design. Objects in these vignettes further highlight the versatility and beauty of the material, crafted by design-industry luminaries from around the world, including Campana Brothers, Tom Dixon, Made In Situ by Noé Duchaufour-Lawrance, Grain, Toni Grilo (Blackcork), Maddalena Casadei (designer) and Falegnameria Pisu (artisan) for Pretziada, and Susana Godinho (Sugo Cork Rugs).

Other product partners in the experience include: Chilewich, Daniel Michalik, De Castelli, Maya Romanoff, Roche Bobois, Samuel & Sons, Stackabl, Suber Design, USM Modular Furniture, Vitra, V&N Interiors, Wolf-Gordon, and Bocci.

Rockwell Group has commissioned Spain's multidisciplinary art workshop Factum Arte to scan a majestic tree in a cork forest. The tree was then 3D-printed and replicated in the central gallery of Casa Cork, acting as the central visual focal point of the installation.

"We've spent two years imagining and dreaming about what Casa Cork could be, and I'm thrilled to see it realized in a way that soars beyond our expectations. Now that the doors are open, we can't wait for the design community to discover cork's potential as a central, sustainable material of the future. Our hope is that Casa Cork and the events and demonstrations taking place there this week will inspire architects and designers to not only experiment with cork, but also find ways to regenerate and reuse materials in their own practices and initiatives." - David Rockwell, founder and President, Rockwell Group

"We are thrilled to be part of this initiative, which is, in itself, a true work of art. We hope that everyone - designers, architects, artists, and enthusiasts - leave here as a true Cork ambassadors - a material that has distinct properties on performance enhanced by unique sustainability credencials. The various applications showcased at Casa Cork are living proof of its limitless potential. Just as importantly, may each of us, as individuals, turn the act of opening a bottle of wine or champagne into an even more special moment by choosing to recycle the cork, giving it a new life, perhaps even as a piece of art." - Antonio Rios de Amorim, President and CEO, Corticeira Amorim

Lighting design for Casa Cork is by Focus Lighting, and the global design consultancy 2x4 contributed Casa Cork's strategy and branding.

Food & Beverage Experience

Throughout the week, Casa Cork will also serve as an event space and wine bar. Guests will be able to enjoy complimentary wines and Prosecco from Château Miraval Côtes de Provence, sustainable winery Terre Margaritelli and Consorzio Tutela Prosecco DOC, along with offerings provided by local artisanal microbakery Le Polveri and La Porrona. Other food and beverage partners include Italian coffee company illycaffé, Dorsia, Le Specialità restaurant, and culinary experimentation project Bar Versini.

Talks & Demonstrations

Talks and demonstrations will aim to educate guests about cork as well as sustainable design practices.

Casa Cork Salon Series: Conversations on Designing for the Future

Led and organized by Tiffany Jow, editor-in-chief of the New York–based design journal Untapped, Casa Cork's two-part talk program will explore ideas adjacent to cork, including craft, timelessness, manufacturing, and developing a circular economy. Speakers include Yves Béhar, Deyan Sudjic, Suchi Reddy, Tom Dixon, and David Rockwell.

Sugo Cork Rugs Weaving Demo Wednesday, April 9: 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Experience weaving with cork and other natural, recycled materials like cotton and wool. Led by textile designer Susana Godinho of Sugo Cork Rugs, this demo will showcase traditional and modern weaving techniques that blend innovation, tradition, and sustainability.

Cork Molding Demo

Thursday, April 10: 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Led by Students from Parsons School of Design

For the full list of events, please visit corkcollective.org.

Student Design Competition

Cork Collective is launching its inaugural Student Design Competition, supported by Chilewich and Corticeira Amorim, as a way to engage younger generations and invite them to experiment and innovate with products made from cork. Twelve students from Parsons School of Design in New York and 67 students from Politecnico di Milano participated in simultaneous spring studios and presented their concepts to an international jury that includes Paola Antonelli, Senior Curator, The Museum of Modern Art; John McPhee, CEO, Chilewich; Susan Sellers, Founding Partner and Executive Creative Director, 2x4; Giulio Cappellini, Designer and Art Director; Carlos Veloso dos Santos, CEO, Amorim Cork Italia; Carlos Bessa, Director of Corporate Communications, Corticeira Amorim; Noah Schwarz, Vice President of Product Design, MillerKnoll, and Annie Block, Executive Editor, Interior Design. Six student finalists from Parsons and 6 from Politecnico will exhibit their work at Casa Cork. Their concepts highlight the materiality of cork and a broad range of product types, including furniture and lighting, objects, wearable accessories, and toys. The exhibition features sculptural floating pool mats, table lamps made from cork and hand-blown glass, a multisensory light and aromatherapy device, and a lightweight "play case" that holds building blocks that children can use at home or when they travel.



Address: 31 Via Solferino, Milano, Italy

Opening Dates and Hours:

April 8-9, 2025

11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

April 10

10:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

April 11–12

10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

About Cork Collective

Casa Cork is a project of the Cork Collective, an exciting new sustainability initiative focused on cork collection and recycling, and dedicated to transforming used natural cork stoppers into valuable resources, showcasing its versatility and sustainability. Through the collection, recycling, and repurposing of natural cork stoppers, the Cork Collective's mission is to galvanize the hospitality industry and the public to envision new possibilities for cork, one of the most sustainable and remarkable natural resources in the world. Fueled by expertise and passion of founding partners Rockwell Group, Amorim, BlueWell, and Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits, the Cork Collective creates a 'closed-loop' system where resources are reused, recycled, and regenerated to minimize waste and promote sustainability.

About Rockwell Group

Based in downtown New York with satellite offices in Madrid and Los Angeles, Rockwell Group specializes in a wide array of work from luxury hospitality, cultural, and healthcare projects, to educational, product, and set design. Founded in 1984 by David Rockwell, Rockwell Group takes a cross-disciplinary approach to its inventive array of immersive projects. A strong commitment to explore and experiment resulted in the formation of the LAB at Rockwell Group, a design innovation studio that blends interactive technology, architecture, strategy, and storytelling. Crafting a unique and individual narrative concept for each project is fundamental to Rockwell Group's successful design approach. From the big picture to the last detail, the story informs and drives the design. www.rockwellgroup.com . Follow on Instagram @rockwellgroup.

About Corticeira Amorim

Corticeira Amorim is the world's largest cork processing group. Founded in 1870, the company now operates dozens of business units across five continents, with a diverse network of 30,000 clients generating 939 million Euros in annual revenues. With a strong commitment to sustainability, Corticeira Amorim offers a portfolio of solutions, materials, and products for some of the most advanced and demanding industries, including aerospace, automotive, construction, design and architecture, as well as wine and spirits. www.amorim.com . Follow on Instagram @amorimcork.

