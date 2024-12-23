CAS and PetroChina Shanghai Advanced Materials Research Institute announce a collaboration to accelerate new materials discovery and innovation

SHANGHAI and COLUMBUS, Ohio, Dec. 23, 2024 /CNW/ -- CAS, a division of the American Chemical Society specializing in scientific knowledge management, and PetroChina Shanghai Advanced Materials Research Institute Co., Ltd, a subsidiary of the world's third largest oil company, China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), are collaborating for use of the CAS SciFinder Discovery Platform™ to accelerate research and discovery of new chemical materials.

PetroChina Shanghai Advanced Materials Research Institute Co., Ltd. was founded in 2021 to address key technological challenges in advanced chemical materials and drive a transformation of CNPC from a traditional refinery and petrochemical product provider to a more advanced and sustainable material provider. Its research focus includes high-performance engineering materials, high-performance polyolefin and elastomers, special catalysts, advanced membranes, fibers and composites, etc.

CAS, the creator of the world's most comprehensive and authoritative curated scientific information resource, the CAS Content Collection™, which covers over 150 years of discoveries, provides content and knowledge management solutions and services that accelerate innovation. The CAS SciFinder Discovery Platform, an authoritative scientific technology solution, will enable the institute research scientists to discover more relevant information faster, identify and optimize synthetic routes through a full retrosynthetic analysis of known and undisclosed substances, and locate, compare, and understand scientific methods via the CAS Content Collection.

"We're excited that PetroChina Shanghai Advanced Materials Research Institute will harness the CAS SciFinder Discovery Platform to accelerate their research and discovery initiatives. Combining the capabilities of this industry-leading CAS solution with the Research Institute's expertise in material research will result in breakthroughs that bring advanced sustainable materials to the marketplace," said Manuel Guzman, President of CAS.

PetroChina Shanghai Advanced Materials Research Institute, as a newly established innovation hub, aims to grow into a world-leading, multi-capabilities research institute that drives cutting-edge innovations, pilots industrial-scale technologies, provides technical services, and facilitates academic and value chain collaborations.

"We are very pleased to cooperate with CAS, who will be a strong partner in bringing their sophisticated scientific information solutions to facilitate and speed up our approach to advanced sciences and technologies in novel materials. We are looking forward to exploring more innovative ideas through our engagement with CAS," said Xudong Huang, Vice President of PetroChina Shanghai Advanced Materials Research Institute.

About CAS

CAS connects the world's scientific knowledge to accelerate breakthroughs that improve lives. We empower global innovators to efficiently navigate today's complex data landscape and make confident decisions in each phase of the innovation journey. As a specialist in scientific knowledge management, our team builds the largest authoritative collection of human-curated scientific data in the world and provides essential information solutions, services, and expertise. Scientists, patent professionals, and business leaders across industries rely on CAS to help them uncover opportunities, mitigate risks, and unlock shared knowledge so they can get from inspiration to innovation faster. CAS is a division of the American Chemical Society. Connect with us at cas.org.

About PetroChina Shanghai Advanced Materials Research Institute

PetroChina Shanghai Advanced Materials Research Institute, located in the Lingang Shanghai, was established in December 2021. It is a wholly owned subsidiary of China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) with innovation functions in fundamental research, product development, industrial-scale piloting, technical service and academic collaborations. The research areas cover a broad spectrum of novel chemical materials for the markets of electronics, medical, transportation and new energy.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2586993/CAS_Logo.jpg

SOURCE CAS

For more information, please contact: CAS - Zornitsa Ivanova, email: [email protected], PetroChina Shanghai Advanced Materials Research Institute - Yang Zhou, email: [email protected]