CARTESSA AESTHETICS BRINGS BREAKTHROUGH AESTHETIC DEVICES TO CANADA

Four new technologies make their debut in Q2 2025, expanding access to advanced aesthetic treatments in North America

MELVILLE, N.Y., May 28, 2025 /CNW/ -- Canada's booming aesthetic market is showing no signs of slowing down, with non-invasive procedures driving demand and setting the stage for continued double-digit growth. Riding this momentum, North American aesthetics leader Cartessa Aesthetics is expanding its Canadian portfolio with the launch of four new, best-in-class technologies: HELIX, TORO, EVERESSE, and ULTRAFORMER MPT.

From game-changing skin resurfacing to cutting-edge HIFU, these new devices give Canadian providers access to some of the most advanced, in-demand tools on the market, backed by global success and proven results.

HELIX, developed with longtime partner DEKA, builds on the success of the award-winning TetraPro CO2 laser and introduces a powerful 1570nm fiber laser for customizable ablative and non-ablative resurfacing, plus exclusive CoolPeel™ capabilities with no social downtime.

"The response to HELIX in the US has been phenomenal. The addition of a non-ablative wavelength to the already versatile #1 CO2 technology has given providers more ways to get more energy into the skin without increasing downtime," shared Gabe Lubin, Cartessa Aesthetics founder. "Die-hard Tetra owners are transitioning to HELIX and are not looking back."

TORO, also by DEKA, is new to North America and offers providers four pulse modes and three true wavelengths to address pigment, ink, and select superficial skin concerns with one highly precise and powerful device. TORO introduces a more effective way to erase difficult tattoos and stubborn pigment, as well as non-downtime "glass facials".

The EVERESSE and ULTRAFORMER MPT launches mark the official Canadian debut of Classys Inc., a globally renowned South Korean aesthetic technology company. Cartessa will serve as the exclusive distributor for both devices across North America. EVERESSE delivers advanced monopolar radiofrequency to lift, volumize, and smooth skin, offering a more comfortable alternative to traditional monopolar RF. ULTRAFORMER MPT, the world's #1 HIFU device, delivers precise, multi-depth facial lifting from the dermis to the SMAS layer with unmatched comfort and speed.

"We are thrilled to partner with Cartessa to introduce not one, but two leading Classys technologies to the Canadian aesthetic market. With over 3,000 Everesse and 18,000 Ultraformer devices installed globally, we are confident that Canadian providers and their patients will embrace the exceptional clinical outcomes and recognize the difference versus what's been available to them," added Seung Han Baek, CEO of Classys, Inc.

Aligned with Cartessa's core business model, each new device in the Canadian portfolio may differ in modality or manufacturer, but all meet the company's rigorous three-point criteria: proven clinical efficacy, an enhanced patient experience, and strong ROI potential for providers. These new technologies join Cartessa's existing Canada-approved offerings, including the TetraPro CO2 with CoolPeel™, Motus AZ+ for pain-free hair removal across all skin types, PHYSIQ 360 for body contouring, and the advanced GLIMPSE skin analysis platform.

For providers looking for more information on Cartessa Aesthetics products, please reach out to your representative

About Cartessa Aesthetics:

Cartessa Aesthetics is a leading North American aesthetic company focused on cutting-edge technology and industry leading customer support. Thanks to an independent business model and established relationships with top global manufacturers, Cartessa's product portfolio offers true competitive advantages for practices and patients across every aesthetics category. Customers benefit from expertly vetted devices and end-to-end support to maximize the clinical outcomes and returns of their investment.

About DEKA M.E.L.A.

DEKA M.E.L.A. is a controlled company of the large multinational Italian group EL. EN. The company, which has more than three decades of laser experience, chose DEKA as its company name which means attainment of perfection and excellence and is also "10" in Greek, the perfect number according to Pythagoras. The Florentine company is rooted in a culture that has made excellence of thought its dominant feature. Due to its invaluable cultural heritage and unique historical background, DEKA encompasses into its vision a promise of universal value: to turn every scientific discovery into a concrete benefit for physicians and patients, and to translate every technological innovation into ongoing improvements for the range of products and services it offers.

About Classys, Inc:

Founded in 2007, Classys is a global leader in medical aesthetics, providing cutting-edge solutions to over 80 countries worldwide. With a strong emphasis on research and development, Classys has cultivated a world-class in-house team to pioneer innovative EBD, specializing in high-intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU), radiofrequency (RF), and laser technologies. In 2024, the company expanded its portfolio by acquiring ilooda, a prominent manufacturer of laser-based devices, enhancing its ability to deliver a comprehensive range of products tailored to the diverse needs of medical professionals and clients globally.

