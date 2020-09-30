CarteNav to Power New Netherlands Coast Guard Multi-Role Maritime Surveillance Aircraft

The two DHC-8 aircraft missionized by JetSupport and PAL Aerospace, will provide multi-role capabilities including search & rescue, law enforcement, pollution monitoring, maritime traffic research, and surveillance to the North Sea.

HALIFAX, NS, Sept. 30, 2020 /CNW/ - CarteNav, a leader in C4ISR mission software, announces today their contribution of the AIMS-ISR mission system to JetSupport and PAL Aerospace's winning bid to deliver two multi-role Maritime Surveillance Aircraft to the Netherlands Coastguard. The contract covers an initial ten-year period with an option to extend for two additional one-year terms.

To develop the two platforms, JetSupport and PAL Aerospace will employ CarteNav's AIMS-ISR mission software. To deliver the multi-role capabilities in a unified mission management system, CarteNav plans to develop new Side Looking Airborne Radar (SLAR) and IR/UV Line Scanner Moving Maps capabilities – providing unparalleled multi-role air reconnaissance capabilities in the North Sea.

The new SLAR and Line Scanning features will be fully integrated alongside a multi-sensor suite within the AIMS-ISR mission system – supporting accurate situational monitoring of the North Sea. A primary feature will be the ability to identify and track pollution events such as oil spills.

"In addition to the multi-role ISR capabilities we are known for delivering, we are particularly excited to implement new sensor technologies that expand our portfolio of environmental and maritime monitoring solutions," said Carl Daniels, COO of CarteNav. "Longer-term agreements like this one support CartNav's culture of innovation. Given our strong technical relationships, JetSupport and PAL Aerospace are ideal partners to deliver these new and highly capable multi-role aircraft to the Netherlands Coast Guard."

The Future of Maritime Surveillance Aircraft

The next generation of C4ISR multi-role Maritime Surveillance Aircraft is powered by AIMS-ISR. With a single Moving Maps platform supporting EO/IR, radar, ViDAR, SLAR, IR/UV Line Scanner, SIGINT, and more – capabilities are extended far beyond the status quo while providing systems integrators flexibility and efficiency.

About CarteNav

CarteNav, established in 2002, develops ISR Mission Software for security, safety, economic, and environmental operations. The Canadian-based team has built its reputation on embracing challenges others may avoid, such as integrating with the world's most innovative sensors that extend the operator's capabilities far beyond the status quo – achieving ISR capabilities for threats that are complex and without boundaries. And with over 500 customer installations in over 40 countries, CarteNav's ISR Mission Software is built to be highly adaptable for meeting today's diverse operational requirements.

