Carte Wealth Management Inc. advisor Jackie Porter named Female Trailblazer of the Year

MISSISSAUGA, ON, July 24, 2019 /CNW/ - Carte Wealth Management Inc. ("Carte Wealth") is pleased to announce Jackie Porter, CFP as winner of the Mackenzie Investments Award for 'Female Trailblazer of the Year' category in the 2019 Wealth Professionals awards.

These awards celebrate the top advisors and wealth management professionals across the country. Each year more than 1,000 professionals vie for a place in one of the 25 categories.

The Female Trailblazer category recognizes advisors who demonstrate the promotion, influence and championing of women within the wealth management and financial planning industry.

"I am honoured to have been chosen for this award," says Porter. "It's a confirmation that my commitment to delivering top-notch service and the very best value to my clients, as well as my dedication to educating women about financial issues, have been acknowledged by the industry."

In addition to her work with families, professionals and businesses in the Greater Toronto Area, Porter's financial advice and strategies have been featured in top financial publications, including The Globe and Mail, Wealth Professional, Investment Executive, and the Ontario Bar Association. She is also a speaker and co-author of the book, Single by Choice or Chance: The smart woman's guide to living longer, better.

"This award is validation of Carte Wealth's commitment to hiring top-tier advisors and providing the resources and support that help them achieve professional success," says Kirk Purai, President of Carte Wealth Management Inc. "I am very happy for Jackie and incredibly proud to have her as a member of our Carte team!"

About Carte Financial Group

Carte Wealth Management Inc. is a mutual fund and exempt market products dealer in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario and a mutual fund dealer in the provinces of Manitoba, Quebec and Saskatchewan, providing clients with mutual funds, Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs), principal protected notes (PPNs), guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), and private placement. Carte Risk Management Inc. is an insurance managing general agency licensed in the province of Ontario, providing clients with life insurance products and services as well as segregated fund investment solutions.

Carte is ranked as the #1 Full-Service Independent Dealer with Investment Executive's Dealer Report Card. www.CartePartners.ca

