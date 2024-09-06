Carson Exports Joins Forces with Andretti Motorsports for 2024 IMSA Indianapolis Battle on the Bricks

Nova Scotia-based Carson Exports Gears Up for Its First Entry into Sports Car Racing

DARTMOUTH, NS, Sept. 6, 2024 /CNW/ - In a move that accelerates their brand into the fast lane, Carson Exports is proud to announce their new partnership with Andretti Motorsports, becoming an official sponsor for the No. 43 Porsche in the 2024 IMSA Indianapolis Battle on the Bricks. This marks the first time Carson Exports has ventured into the high-stakes world of sports car racing—a thrilling milestone for the Nova Scotia-based car export powerhouse.

The car Andretti will be racing! (CNW Group/Carson Exports)

Founded in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Carson Exports has built a reputation over the last decade as one of Canada's leading car exporters, specializing in sourcing, shipping, and delivering high-quality vehicles to markets across the United States. Known for its customer-first approach, Carson Exports prides itself on being not just a business, but a trusted partner for car buyers, dealers, and automotive enthusiasts worldwide. With clients spanning North America, Europe, and beyond, the company has grown rapidly by focusing on transparency, speed, and personalized service.

Carson Way, CEO of Carson Exports, shared his excitement for this groundbreaking partnership, saying, "This is a huge moment for us. At Carson Exports, we've always been about more than just cars—we're about the journey, the thrill, and the experience of driving something exceptional. Andretti Motorsports embodies that same energy and commitment to excellence. After working closely with their team over the past year, we knew this was the right move for us. We're proud to be a part of something so iconic and can't wait to hit the track with the No. 43 in Indy."

For Carson Way, this isn't just a business deal; it's personal. To celebrate the announcement, he'll be hosting a special event at Carson Exports' dealership in Nova Scotia this Friday at 6 p.m., where he'll meet with partners and the Acadian Porsche Club to share the excitement surrounding the partnership and the upcoming race.

"We want our community to be part of this experience—because, at the end of the day, they're a huge part of our success. This is a win for all of us," Way said. He added a deeply personal note, referencing his late father, Jack Way, who was inducted into the Maritime Motorsports Hall of Fame for oval track and drag racing before passing in 2012.

"Any partnership in motorsports is a thrill for me and the business, but partnering with Jarett Andretti and having our brand represented at Indianapolis Motor Speedway is an honor and privilege, continuing my father's legacy in racing. He's smiling at this venture for sure."

The Carson Exports logo will be front and center on the No. 43 Porsche as it takes on the legendary Indianapolis Motor Speedway from September 19-22.

Jarett Andretti, Co-Founder of Andretti Motorsports, remarked, "Carson Exports is the kind of partner that perfectly aligns with what we believe in—precision, speed, and an uncompromising dedication to quality. Carson and his team have been great partners, and we're eager to see what we can achieve together at one of the most prestigious events on the IMSA calendar."

This partnership signals a new chapter for Carson Exports, as the company continues to grow its brand globally, tapping into the world of motorsports to bring even more excitement to its loyal customers

For more information, and to celebrate this new venture, join Carson Way and Jarett Andretti at the Carson Exports dealership in Nova Scotia this Friday at 6 p.m.

SOURCE Carson Exports