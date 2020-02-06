Carseland injunction granted, but enforcement is needed

In her ruling, Justice Campbell said Unifor National and Unifor Local 594 are jointly responsible and may be present at the Carseland Terminal to only convey their message. She ordered picketing and congregating cannot occur within five metres of any access.

"While we're pleased that today's ruling recognized our right to operate, our fuel trucks won't be able to move until this interim injunction order is enforced," said CEO Scott Banda. "We expect Unifor to abide by the rule of law and Justice Campbell's ruling immediately, but from what we've seen already today, they're still not allowing our trucks into the Carseland Terminal. It seems that, like in Saskatchewan, they are not going to comply with the law in Alberta."

Effective immediately, the court order states Unifor is not allowed to:

impede traffic and free flow access to the property;

obstruct or harass customers, contractors, etc.;

trespass;

picket and congregate within five metres of any access;

watch employees or contractors and stop them from having the lawful right to do things; and

intimidate.

This injunction adds to two previous Court of Queen's Bench injunction orders in Saskatchewan, which applied limits to Unifor's ability to delay vehicles from entering and exiting the Co-op Refinery Complex in Regina. In a subsequent finding of contempt Unifor was charged $100,000 for intentionally and deliberately disobeying that interim court injunction order. Unifor is now facing a second contempt of court hearing today related to FCL's contention that Unifor is in deliberate violation of the second, permanent court injunction order.

"We've said that we're willing to bargain for as long as it takes to get a deal, but we will not bargain as long as these illegal blockades are in place," said Banda. "It's obvious that Unifor doesn't share our interest in bargaining since they continue to use illegal actions to hold our business, and a good portion of Western Canadians' fuel supply, hostage."

Co-op Gas Bars and Cardlocks have begun to face periodic fuel outages across Western Canada as a result of Unifor's illegal blockades. FCL has placed daily card purchase restrictions at Co-op Cardlock locations across Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. Fuel for smaller locations is being prioritized since, in many of these locations, Co-op is one of the only fuel sources. As well, Co-op is prioritizing fuel for emergency service providers. These restrictions will remain in place as long as fuel distribution remains hampered by the blockades.

More information on the labour disruption is available at refineryfacts.ca.

About Federated Co-operatives Limited and the Co-operative Retailing System

Federated Co-operatives Limited (FCL), based in Saskatoon, is the 54th largest company in Canada and the largest non-financial co-operative in Canada. FCL is a unique multi-billion dollar wholesaling, manufacturing, marketing and administrative co-operative owned by more than 170 autonomous retail co-operatives across Western Canada. Together FCL and those local retail co-operatives form the Co-operative Retailing System (CRS). The CRS serves our members and communities with products and services that help build, feed and fuel individuals and communities from Vancouver Island to northwestern Ontario. Our total workforce of 25,000 employees serve 1.9 million active individual members and many more non-member customers at 1,500 retail locations in more than 580 communities. We are a different kind of business – we are locally invested, community-minded and offer lifetime membership benefits including patronage refunds, quality products, quality service and fair prices. More information is available at www.fcl.crs .

