BOUCHERVILLE, QC, Sept. 18, 2023 /CNW/ - As a family business created more than 50 years ago, Carrousel has always been ambitious - seeing further and building bigger. Today, Carrousel Packaging continues its remarkable expansion and is strengthening its presence beyond the province with the opening of a new warehouse in Ottawa. This 63,500 ft2 warehouse is in addition to four warehouses already located in Quebec (Boucherville, Québec, Boisbriand, and Drummondville) for a total of 380,000 ft2. With it comes greater distribution strength that will allow Carrousel to serve over 20,000 customers and offer thousands of products, many of which are eco-friendly.

"We're very pleased with the opening of our new warehouse that will strengthen Carrousel's leading role in Canada's packaging industry. In order to achieve this, we've built a team of experts dedicated to the Ottawa-Cornwall-Kingston area. This asset allows us to offer solutions adapted to the customers in this territory. The addition of this new location also allows us to deploy cutting-edge eco-friendly solutions more widely to organizations that have the preservation of resources at the heart of their business strategy," says Michel Bourassa, Carrousel Packaging's CEO.

Carrousel offers one of the largest selections of food and industrial packaging equipment, and sanitary products in Canada and stands out for the remarkable quality of its technical service and 360 support. "With this strategically located warehouse, our vast network of suppliers, and our high level of inventory, we'll be able to respond even more quickly to market needs," adds Martin Boily, Vice-President, Sales and Marketing.

Carrousel, the largest independent distribution company for packaging solutions in Canada, is dedicated today to supporting its customers in their ecological transition. Furthermore, for food establishments, Carrousel offers, in addition to ecological and reusable packaging products, a whole range of dishwashers which, thanks to their specific characteristics, provide maximum and more eco-responsible performance.

"Carrousel has always been committed to participating in the economic development of the regions where it is established, and the Ottawa region is no exception to this business commitment that guides our growth." specifies Michel Bourassa.

About Carrousel

Founded in 1971, Carrousel Packaging, whose head office is located in Boucherville, QC, is the largest independent distributor of packaging solutions in Canada today. In 2013, Carrousel joined the list of Best Managed Companies in Canada and, in 2019, the very select Platinum Club which brings together companies that have appeared on this list for at least 7 consecutive years. A true flagship of Quebec Inc., the company is also one of the 300 most sustainable SMBs in Quebec according to the 2020 ranking of Journal Les Affaires. Carrousel.ca.

For further information: Alexandra Racicot, Marketing Manager, 514 875-2025 #2257, [email protected]