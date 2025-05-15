CARRINGTON GROUP OF COMPANIES IS A WINNER OF THE CANADA'S BEST MANAGED COMPANIES GOLD DESIGNATION FOR 2025

EDMONTON, AB, May 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Carrington Group of Companies is honoured to be recognized as a gold winner of one of Canada's Best Managed Companies for 2025. Now in its 32nd year, the list recognizes privately owned and managed Canadian companies. This year's 494 recipients demonstrate outstanding achievements in strategic business transformation and operational resilience, positively impacting their workforce and communities, and driving economic growth.

As a proud Canadian family owned and operated company, Carrington Group of Companies has grown over 52 years to design, build and manage each development using an innovative approach, incorporating the latest technology and trends to deliver unsurpassed quality, service, affordability, and create lasting value for our customers. Our continuous investment in process improvement, collaboration and team development allows us to pivot as market and customer demands evolve.

"This achievement is a testament to our remarkable staff and trade partners who we work with daily," said Jason Theiss, CFO, Carrington Group of Companies. "We are honoured to be recognized for the fourth straight year of this prestigious business award. This recognition is a reflection of our wonderful team and our commitment to develop and maintain good long term business relationships that has allowed us to be recognized as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies for 2025. We share this recognition with all our employees and trade partners."

"Over the 32-year history of these awards, Canadian companies have shown resilience and adaptability through economic highs and lows, and this year is no different," said Lorrie King, national co-leader of Canada's Best Managed Companies program and partner with Deloitte Private. "We are honoured to recognize this year's Best Managed Companies across Canada, who excel in all aspects of their business. These companies all help drive Canada's productivity and innovation, which bolsters our economy, so it's important to recognize their accomplishments and showcase them as examples and inspiration to the broader business community."

These Best Managed Companies employ more than 556,000 people across the nation and achieved total sales of over $221,000,000,000 in the previous year, operating across a diverse range of industries, including consumer, energy, resources and industrials, financial services, technology, media, and telecommunications, life sciences and health care, and education, among others. Notably, 274 of the 494 companies are family-owned, underscoring the entrepreneurial spirit in Canada.

"We are honoured to support Canada's Best Managed Companies and the exceptional leaders who drive innovation and growth in their industries and local communities," said Blair Cowan, Executive Vice President, Commercial Banking at CIBC. "Together, we are fostering a vibrant business environment that encourages excellence and inspires future generations of entrepreneurs."

About Canada's Best Managed Companies

Canada's Best Managed Companies continues to be the mark of excellence for private Canadian-owned and managed companies. Every year since the launch of the program in 1993, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies have competed for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates their management skills and practices. The awards are granted on four levels: 1) Canada's Best Managed Companies new winner, one of the new winners selected each year; 2) Canada's Best Managed Companies winner, award recipients that have re-applied and successfully retained their Best Managed designation for two additional years, subject to annual operational and financial review; 3) Gold Standard winner, after three consecutive years of maintaining their Best Managed status, these winners have demonstrated their commitment to the program and successfully retained their award for 4-6 consecutive years; 4) Platinum Club member, winners that have maintained their Best Managed status for seven years or more. Program sponsors are Deloitte Private, CIBC, The Globe and Mail, and TMX Group. For more information, visit www.bestmanagedcompanies.ca.

About Carrington Group of Companies

Founded by Ken Ferchoff in 1973, he set out to build quality and affordable homes, and since then Carrington Group of Companies has grown to be a top, award-winning residential builder and developer in Western Canada. The original purchaser of Ken's first built home still resides there 50 years later, a true testament to Ken's commitment to building exceptional homes.

Our family-owned and operated company focuses on key facets of our industry to offer our clients housing throughout their entire life journey – single-family housing, multi-family housing, rental, retirement, and land.

SOURCE Carrington Group of Companies

Media Contact: Jason Theiss, Chief Financial Officer, T: 780-439-5000, E: [email protected]