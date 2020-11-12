Carpenters' District Council of Ontario Appoints Equity and Diversity Representative - Commitment to Creating a Safe and Inclusive Industry for Next Generation of Tradespeople

TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2020 /CNW/ - The Carpenters' District Council of Ontario (CDCO) is pleased to announce the appointment of Chris Campbell as the Union's new Equity and Diversity Representative. The CDCO recognizes the importance of supporting community-building initiatives in our industry and championing diversity and inclusion. This brings us one step closer to creating a safe and equitable industry for Ontario's more than 30,000 tradespeople.

As construction professionals and city-builders, the CDCO will continue to support all apprentices looking to pursue a career in the trades, regardless of race, gender, or ethnicity. The construction industry is becoming more diverse and learning crucial lessons along the way about the importance of creating safe and inclusive workplaces. We are always learning and growing and looking for great people who are considering an interesting and fulfilling career in the trades.

In his new role as Equity and Diversity Representative, Chris Campbell will foster relationship building between the CDCO and members of the community to encourage all Canadians to get involved in the trades and provide guidance throughout the apprenticeship process. He will also work closely with the Toronto Community Benefits Network (TCBN), where he currently sits on the Board of Directors, and other community organizations across the province as they are established, to encourage opportunities for equity, inclusion, and diversity in the construction industry. Everyone, especially young people from difficult backgrounds, deserve access to mentorship opportunities and the resources necessary to succeed in the trades.

As a long-time champion of diversity, Campbell understands the importance of being an active member of his community. He has been a Business Representative of Locals 27 since September 2003 but dedicates his free time to being involved in many community-building initiatives. "I have been volunteering in the local community for many years during evenings and weekends while working for the CDCO full-time," said Campbell. "I've worked with the Toronto Police Service, the Jamaican Canadian Association, Helping Hands Jamaica, and many others Carpenters' Union community outreach projects."

"The CDCO has a duty to do our part to ensure the future of the construction industry is an inclusive one," said Mike Yorke, President of the Carpenters' District Council of Ontario. "Chris' appointment is an opportunity for the CDCO to continue setting a great example for the industry by championing the recruitment and mentorship of the next generation of leaders and trade professionals." The CDCO will continue to support inclusive and diverse workplaces, and as an industry, strengthen our collective commitment to equality, respect, and dignity for all.

