Carolyn Parrish Receives Endorsements from Peter McCallion & Peter Tolias for Mayor of Mississauga

"In light of recent polls, I have decided to withdraw my candidacy for Mayor and seek other ways to perform civic duties in my mother's honour. I am pleased to see Carolyn Parrish leading in those polls and happy to endorse her as our next mayor. My mother admired her greatly for the many improvements she brought to the Malton area, especially the Youth Hub which benefits so many young people. Carolyn's strong convictions for the residents of Mississauga and no-nonsense approach to politics is reinforced by her willingness to save taxpayers the costs of yet another by-election by stepping down from Ward Councillor to run for Mayor. Carolyn is all in for Mayor, and I am all in for Carolyn becoming the next mayor of Mississauga," said Peter McCallion.

In addition to Peter McCallion, Carolyn Parrish has received the endorsement of Peter Tolias, who also withdrew from the Mayoral race, further solidifying Carolyn as the leading candidate for Mayor of Mississauga.

"Excited to endorse my good friend Carolyn Parrish for the next Mayor of Mississauga. Her passion for youth, promoting goal setting, building 3 new hubs for youth in Mississauga and her commitment to work with Peel Police to fight issues regarding youth safety is to be commended. Very humbled to be apart of her success. I'm looking forward to working together with her, for the betterment of our city." Said Peter Tolias

Carolyn Parrish expressed her profound gratitude for both endorsements, stating, 'I am honored to receive the support of both Peter McCallion and Peter Tolias. Their endorsements reinforce our commitment to enhancing the quality of life in Mississauga through housing affordability, addressing cost of living, improved public transit, and the creation of a stronger community with particular attention to youth and seniors."

About Carolyn Parrish

Carolyn Parrish is a dedicated community leader with a strong background in public service. With a career spanning decades in both federal and municipal politics, she has consistently demonstrated leadership and commitment to the well-being and growth of Mississauga.

