Carolyn Parrish Launches Mississauga Mayoral Campaign: LEADING THE WAY

MISSISSAUGA, ON, March 13, 2024 /CNW/ - Carolyn Parrish officially announced her candidacy for Mayor of Mississauga, presenting a comprehensive platform centered on housing affordability, cost of living, efficient transit solutions, and the creation of vibrant, connected communities. A dedicated leader with a proven track record and a skill set built on experience, She will Lead Mississauga into a future that prioritizes the well-being and prosperity of its residents. Learn more at www.Parrishformayor.com

Key Platform Points:

Carolyn Parrish for Mayor of Mississauga - Leading The Way (CNW Group/Carolyn Parrish)

Housing Affordability: Parrish recognizes the pressing issue of housing affordability in Mississauga . Her platform includes initiatives to address the housing crisis, working collaboratively with stakeholders to develop affordable housing solutions and implementing policies that support a community where everyone can choose to live. Cost of Living: Understanding the challenges that families face in managing day-to-day expenses, Parrish pledges to explore all avenues to reduce the overall cost of living in Mississauga . With her wealth of experience she will advocate for responsible fiscal policies that encourages economic growth Transit Solutions: With a focus on sustainable transit, Parrish aims to improve public transportation infrastructure in Mississauga . Her plan includes expanding transit options, and fewer closed door transit buses. Working towards a more connected and accessible city - reducing commute times and alleviating congestion. All day "GO" to Milton is a Must. Creating Community: Carolyn Parrish's leadership is rooted in a commitment to build strong, inclusive communities. She plans to invest in community spaces, cultural initiatives, and local programs that bring residents and seniors together - fostering a sense of belonging in Mississauga like the Malton Hub she has already created

Key Points of Carolyn Parrish's Mayoral Campaign

Experience: With a distinguished career in both federal and municipal politics, Parrish brings a wealth of experience to the office of Mayor. Her understanding of the political landscape and proven ability to navigate complex issues, positions her as an effective leader for Mississauga . Accomplishments: Parrish has a track record of turning vision into action. Her accomplishments include advocating for infrastructure improvements, championing community-driven projects, and successfully collaborating with diverse stakeholders to achieve positive outcomes for the city. Leadership: A seasoned leader, Parrish has demonstrated the ability to make tough decisions, foster collaboration, and inspire positive change. Her leadership style is rooted in transparency, accountability, and a commitment to serving the best interests of the community.

"I am dedicated to LEADING THE WAY, bringing the residents of Mississauga an affordable place to live and thrive." says Parrish. "It is crucial that we prioritize the needs of our community and ensure that Mississauga remains an affordable, thriving City for everyone."

About Carolyn Parrish :

Carolyn Parrish is a dedicated community leader with a strong background in public service. With a career in both federal and municipal politics, she has consistently demonstrated leadership and commitment to the well-being and growth of Mississauga.

Instagram | Facebook | YouTube

SOURCE Carolyn Parrish

For further information: For media inquiries, please contact: Kimberly Carson, Manager, [email protected], 289-498-2291 | 8-720 Burnhamthorpe Rd. W, Mississauga.