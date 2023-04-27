Caroline Rhea Deported back to Canada (for 2 shows for 2 nights in May)

Extradition Order By Jokers!

May 12 and 13th, 2023

Doors Open at 7pm and 10pm

Jokers Theatre and Comedy Club

115 York Blvd Richmond Hill Ontario

RICHMOND HILL, ON, April 27, 2023 /CNW/ - Come experience and see Canada's very own funny lady of Hollywood, Caroline Rhea. Stand up comedy like you have never seen her before. As she promises to be an extra 30% funnier! Well, you know due to the US exchange rate. Make it a Mother's Day weekend your Mom or Sugar Momma will never forget!

About Caroline

Caroline Rhea is a stand-up comedian and actress, best known for her role as 'Hilda Spellman' on the ABC hit series 'Sabrina The Teenage Witch,' and numerous comedy specials on Comedy Central, HBO and Showtime. Caroline was the host of 'The Caroline Rhea Show' and has guest starred on many hit TV series, including 'Two Broke Girls. This marks Caroline's 30th year as a stand-up comedian.

About Jokers

Enjoy a night out on the town at Jokers. Whether you are looking for a laugh, to have your mind blown, live entertainment, or some good (or not so good) karaoke. There is something for everyone at the up-and-coming Comedy Club Toronto, making your night one to remember. Jokers is the perfect place for a night out with your friends, a first date, or somewhere to enjoy some laughs by yourself. Offering a variety of live entertainment, delicious food, and gobsmacking drinks; your evening is guaranteed to turn from a great night out to a fully immersive amazing experience. Worried about additional fees for your night out? Jokers has you covered with free parking all the time. This Toronto Comedy Club has a sit-down restaurant, offering a full menu with appetizers, entrees, desserts, and signature share plates. Along with offering vegetarian and gluten-free options for those with dietary restrictions or preferences. Jokers is a fully licensed establishment, including a full bar serving the finest mocktails, cocktails, bottled beer, and draft beer. Come, sit down and enjoy your night with a cold drink (or two) and a savory meal. There are many incredible evenings to be had at the Jokers Theatre & Comedy Club, creating the leading atmosphere with cold drinks, big laughs, and delicious food.

Ticket Link: https://www.showclix.com/event/caroline-rhea

For further information: (905)881-JOKE, [email protected], www.jokers.ca