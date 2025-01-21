CARMA Launches the Only Advanced Multi-Customer Meter in the Industry

TORONTO, Jan. 21, 2025 /CNW/ - CARMA, a leader in the Canadian Submetering and Utility Billing industry with 47 years of expertise, proudly announces the launch of its newest product, the EMP+. CARMA has revolutionized traditional metering panels by introducing a modular design, as well as streamlining the installation process and optimizing operational efficiency.

The EMP+ offers exceptional versatility, with a design that allows meter panels to be stacked both vertically and horizontally, significantly increasing the number of meter points compared to any other product on the market. Each meter point measures Active Energy (kWh), delivering comprehensive insights into energy consumption patterns and supporting more informed energy management decisions.

Key Features of the EMP+:

- Modular design for vertical and horizontal stacking of panels for optimal space saving installation

- Expansive meter point connection options allowing for customized routes between panels

- Power shutdown not required during reverification of Measurement Canada Certifications

- Ability to connect and read up to 18 Mechanical Meters (Water, Gas, Thermal) without any additional hardware.

"We are excited to introduce the EMP+ to the Canadian market," remarks Jordan Hamilton, Vice President of Quality and Innovation at CARMA. "This solution reflects our ongoing commitment to driving innovation and helping our clients achieve better energy efficiency while maintaining the flexibility our clients need to meet evolving demands."

The launch of the EMP+ reinforces CARMA's position as a trusted partner in the submetering industry, committed to delivering solutions that address modern challenges in energy management.

For more information about the EMP+ and CARMA's comprehensive submetering solutions, contact [email protected].

About CARMA:

With 47 years of experience, CARMA is a recognized leader in the Canadian submetering industry, providing accurate, reliable, and innovative energy management solutions. CARMA's expertise includes project management, contract flexibility, and delivering seamless billing and customer care services to meet the needs of multi-residential, commercial and institutional property owners.

