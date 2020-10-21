CARMA Corp to Enhance their Offering by adding Smart Submetering Powered by Eddy Solutions as an Option

TORONTO, Oct. 21, 2020 /CNW/ - Leading Canadian utility and billing service provider Carma Corp has recently entered a channel partnership with Toronto-based Eddy Solutions, a leading supplier of IoT leak mitigation services to provide intelligent submetering. Carma's commitment to customer care and transparency is further enhanced by Eddy's award-winning technology offering automatic and remote shutoff capabilities, as well as behaviour leaning to understand water consumption and mitigate against damage.

"Partnering with Eddy is a natural fit for us," commented Michael Platt, Carma CEO. "Our commitment to our customers drove us to seek innovative solutions that align with our business and solve long-standing issues; Eddy's system protects against damage, reduces downtime and mitigates risk to our customers – including developers, constructors, property managers, and residents."

"Water represents the largest risk to the built environment, especially in vertically oriented properties," added Travis Allan, CEO and President of Eddy. "Carma's vision to address water damage for their customers through smart submetering is commendable, and we're thrilled to work with them."

Carma and Eddy are also working together as major sponsors of the upcoming IoT PropTech Summit, a virtual, one-of-a-kind conference that brings together innovators and users of property technology. The event includes a panel specifically addressing the gains of IoT relating to the reduction of risk and insurance. To register, please click here.

About Carma

CARMA is a manufacturer, supplier, and full-service provider of submetering systems (including electricity, gas, water and cooling/heating). CARMA is also a provider of monthly utility billing solutions, servicing both multi-residential and commercial/industrial buildings across the country. With a 30+ year track record, CARMA is recognized throughout the industry for an unwavering commitment to quality, service and customer support.

About Eddy

Eddy is an award winning innovative North American manufacturer of smart water metering products and related technologies, helping property owners protect, control, and conserve water usage by combining water sensing with the Internet of Things. Eddy provides substantial protection to single family homes as well as commercial and residential buildings.

