Carlsquare Expands Consumer Practice with Senior Hire, Opens Houston Office

Following the opening of a Boston office earlier this year, Carlsquare continues its U.S. expansion with a new Houston location focused on M&A and capital raising for consumer businesses.

Experienced consumer investment banker Matthew S. Rovelli joins from North Point as Managing Director and Head of North American Consumer.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 10, 2025 /CNW/ -- Susan Blanco, Co-Head of North America for Carlsquare, commented: "Our Houston office will focus on M&A and capital raising transactions for high-growth consumer businesses, with a particular emphasis on the Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, and Active Lifestyle verticals. Carlsquare's expansion comes at a time of renewed activity in the consumer M&A market, with a strong pipeline of opportunities across the U.S."

"Expanding into the consumer sector is a natural evolution for Carlsquare North America," said added John Cooper, Co-Head of North America at Carlsquare. "Our blend of empathy, expertise, and experience has made us established leaders in the Software & Healthcare sectors. With a deeply experienced industry banker at the helm in Matt Rovelli, we aim to leverage this winning combination to optimize transaction processes for innovative consumer businesses."

"I was attracted by Carlsquare's entrepreneurial ethos and commitment to delivering best-in-class client service," said Rovelli. "It's exciting to be part of a fast-growing firm with ambitious plans for the future, and I look forward to collaborating with Susan, John, and the rest of the North America team as we build up our consumer practice."

Matthew S. Rovelli was previously a Managing Director at North Point M&A, where he covered the Food & Beverage, Wellness & Nutrition, and Active Lifestyle verticals. Prior to that, he led the Consumer Health & Wellness investment banking practice at Cowen Inc. He has also served in leadership roles at Dahlman Rose and Bear Stearns and received his MBA from the Jones Graduate School of Business at Rice University and BA from Colgate University.

Carlsquare North America spans four locations: San Francisco, Boston, Houston, and Vancouver. Led by former Houlihan Lokey Managing Director Susan Blanco and former Microsoft Head of Corporate Development John Cooper, the firm provides transaction advisory services to US and Canadian innovators and investors. The Carlsquare Group, which also consists of 9 European offices, advised on 69 transactions in 2024 with a total value of $3.4 billion.

