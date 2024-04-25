Carlsberg Unveils the First-Ever Rosé Beer in Canada During Fashion Week

Toronto's fashion community don their best pink chic to celebrate 'beer gone vogue' with 1664 Rosé

TORONTO, April 25, 2024 /CNW/ - Toronto's Fashion Week will be viewed through rosé coloured glasses tonight as Carlsberg launches an exciting new innovation, and a first for Canada: rosé beer.

Canada's top fashion designers, artists and creatives dressed in their best pink chic will be the first to experience 1664 Rosé during the opening night celebration of 1664 Fashion Art Toronto.

Brewed by Kronenbourg with a French Joie de Vivre, 1664 Rosé is a blend of their 1664 Blanc wheat beer with a touch of peach, red berries, subtle spice and a hint of coriander that's light on the palate and served in the iconic blue bottle.

As champions of audacious style choices and individuality in fashion, 1664 is supporting Canada's diverse fashion scene as the title sponsor of Fashion Art Toronto to celebrate and empower Canadians' bold, unique style twists that align with their playful twists on flavour and design.

Kronenbourg and Fashion Art Toronto invite Canadian media to drink fashionably with 1664 Rosé throughout Fashion Week from pint to stem.

DATE: Thursday, April 25th 2024

TIME: 6:30-8:00 pm (Media and VIPs only)

WHAT: Unveiling of Canada's First-Ever Rosé Beer During 1664 Fashion Art Toronto Opening Night: Welcome announcement at 7:30pm, 1664 Rosé and cocktails, 1664 Rosé inspired fashion designs, Contest for Best Pink Fit, Rosé Beer education station, Pink carpet walk

WHO: Anders Rud Jørgensen and Chad Abdo: Carlsberg Directors, Vanja Vasic: Fashion Art Toronto Founder, Designs by Courtney and various Toronto Designers

PLACE: Lapinou, 642 King Street West

One-on-one interviews available

SOURCE Evangeline PR

