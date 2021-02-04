Carlos Ponce is Appointed New Chief Executive Officer

MONTREAL, Feb. 4, 2021 /CNW/ - Lumiera Health Inc. (TSXV: NHP) (the "Company" or "Lumiera "), is pleased to announce the appointment of Carlos Ponce, a successful entrepreneur, innovator and brand builder in the natural health and wellness industry, as its Chief Executive Officer.

After successfully closing the acquisition and setting the foundation of Lumiera by integrating Lumiera Health Innovation Inc. and Holizen Laboratories Inc., a subsidiary of Lumiera, Kevin Roland has stepped down from his role as CEO and Director.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, we would like to thank Kevin Roland for all his contributions, and we greatly appreciate his offer to support the business through the transition. Also, I am delighted that Carlos Ponce has accepted the position of Chief Executive Officer. Carlos is a brand builder that will accelerate Lumiera's growth by increasing distribution and improving consumer experiences instore and online. With his strong leadership skills and experience in improving consumer experiences, and operations, he brings skills that will benefit our team, partners, customers, and consumers" said Kevin Cole, Chairman of the Board of Lumiera.

"I am thrilled to be joining the Lumiera team, and I look forward to building the brands and business to create value for our shareholders. With the recent launch of BazzzicsTM, a natural sleep aid product, plus the incredible innovation pipeline, Lumiera Health is well positioned for a strong growth," said Carlos Ponce.

About Mr. Carlos Ponce

A proven team, brand and business builder that understands pre-scale businesses and the steps to accelerate growth including operations and raising capital. Over his 20+ year career, he has leveraged his strategic and operational skills to build businesses across multiple categories; most recently as CEO of Biolux Natural Health, and previous roles including Creative and Strategy Director at Vibrant Marketing and co-founder of Logient, a web development agency.

About Lumiera Health Inc.

Lumiera specializes in the development and commercialization of evidence-based botanical products for the healthcare industry. The Company sells both oral and topical botanical agents to help manage unmet medical needs through its Holizen Laboratories division. Lumiera is also developing and commercializing a unique portfolio of products acting on the endocannabinoid system and providing innovative solutions for chronic pain and inflammation. The Company is a pioneer in the health and pain management innovation space and the Lumiera brand is rooted in the core brand values of science, nature and compassion. Passionate about making people feel better, we deliver trustworthy and scientifically proven solutions that work with the body's own system.

For more information visit: www.lumiera.ca.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking information

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking information" as such term is defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation. The words "may", "would", "could", "should", "potential", "will", "seek", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions indicate such "forward-looking information" as they relate to Lumiera. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking information. Such statements reflect Lumiera' current views and intentions with respect to future events, and current information available to Lumiera, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the risk factors included in Lumiera' annual management's discussion and analysis for the year ended November 30, 2019, which is available under the issuer's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Material factors or assumptions were applied in providing forward-looking information. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking information to vary from those described herein should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize. Should any factor affect Lumiera in an unexpected manner, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, the actual results or events may differ materially from the results or events predicted. Any such forward-looking information is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. Moreover, Lumiera does not assume responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of such forward-looking information. The forward-looking information included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and Lumiera undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable law.

SOURCE Mondias Natural Products Inc.

For further information: Lumiera Health Inc., Mario Paradis, Chief Financial Officer, 514-641-0181, [email protected]

