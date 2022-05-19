Carleton student wins inaugural CJF Bursary for BIPOC Journalism Students

The bursary, in its first year, aims to support racialized journalism students who have historically been underrepresented in the journalism industry. It is funded by Media Profile , an independent Canadian public relations firm.

"The evolution of media over the last ten years has been astonishing, and while resources have been a challenge for many media outlets, representation of a broad range of voices has never been more important," says Media Profile president Alison King. "Media Profile is proud to support the incredible work of the CJF, and to do what we can to help young journalists with a vast array of life experiences to have a spot at the table."

Ng is entering the final year of Carleton's Bachelor of Journalism program with a focus on journalism and sociology. They are currently a magazine intern at the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives and have written, fact-checked and copy edited for The Walrus, Maclean's, CANADALAND and This Magazine, among other publications.

"My faith in journalism wavered in the summer of 2020, amid a racial reckoning in newsrooms across the country," Ng wrote in their application. "But over the past two years, I've rediscovered my passion for the field, reclaimed connections to my communities and grown ever more determined to dedicate my career to building a more inclusive media landscape. I'm thrilled to be joining the industry at a time of innovation and growth, and to contribute to broader conversations about how we can better serve communities that have long been neglected by the media."

Founded in 1990, The Canadian Journalism Foundation promotes, celebrates and facilitates excellence in journalism. The foundation runs a prestigious awards and fellowships program featuring an industry gala where news leaders, journalists and corporate Canada gather to celebrate outstanding journalistic achievement and the value of professional journalism. Through monthly J-Talks, a public speakers' series, the CJF facilitates dialogue among journalists, business people, academics and students about the role of the media in Canadian society and the ongoing challenges for media in the digital era. The foundation also fosters opportunities for journalism education, training and research.

Media Profile is a full-service public relations and creative agency based in Toronto. As Canada's largest employee-owned agency, Media Profile sparks conversations with relevance and curiosity. Media Profile is proudly independent and represents a range of clients from top international brands to Indigenous governments and not-for-profit organizations.

