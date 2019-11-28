Carl's Jr. Canada celebrates its new Bacon Swiss Crispy Chicken Fillet Sandwich by inviting Canadian Black Friday shoppers to "Pay What You Think it's Worth"

What price will Canada put on Carl's Jr. quality?

"We're so proud of the quality of our new premium chicken fillet sandwich, we're putting our money where our mouth is and inviting Western Canadians to tell us what they think our sandwiches are worth, as they break from their Black Friday deal hunting. We believe that our quality and taste is unmatched in the category and we're excited to see what customers will pay for a better quality fast food chicken sandwich by naming their price," explains Adrianne Largo, Sr. Country Director for Carl's Jr. Canada.

Largo says company and trend data shows that Canada's premium chicken sandwich market continues to grow steadily, especially as Canadians avoid hockey-puck-like freezer-to-fryer chicken patties in favour of quality chicken fillets that are hand-breaded in-restaurant. Carl's Jr. freshly prepares each Bacon Swiss Crispy Chicken Fillet Sandwich by hand — dipping the all-white meat chicken fillet in buttermilk to lock in tenderness — then lightly hand-breading and frying till golden brown.

The star of the Carl's Jr. Canada Bacon Swiss Crispy is a juicy, premium, Canadian chicken breast fillet — no fillers, no minced and no pre-formed freezer-to-fryer patties. Carl's Jr. Canadian restaurants serve only high-quality, Canadian-farmed chicken, prepared with no artificial colour or flavour, and raised without the use of added hormones, like all other chicken.

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato … and Cheese, Please

Inspired by the classic BLT, each Carl's Jr. Bacon Swiss Crispy is served in a light brioche-style bun, topped with fresh tomato, crisp lettuce, mayo, bacon, and Swiss cheese. As with all Carl's Jr. burgers and sandwiches, customers looking to cut carbs can have their item Lettuce-Wrapped in fresh lettuce leaf.

Crafting the ultimate crispy chicken sandwich with a unique Etsy pop-up shop

Largo says that, to Carl's Jr., proper preparation of a crispy chicken sandwich truly is a hand-crafted artform. In fact, she mentions that the irreverent California-born chain is planning to prove the homemade nature of its chicken sandwiches with the launch of a Black Friday pop-up shop on Etsy, the leading online shopping site for handcrafted goods. Curious chicken sandwich lovers can watch Carl's Jr. Canada's social media feeds for details.

The Carl's Jr. Bacon Swiss Crispy Chicken Fillet Sandwich is a new, permanent item on the Carl's Jr. Canada menu — and, following the introductory "pay what you think it's worth" pricing promotion — will retail at an average suggested price of $7.49, depending on the local market and special local offers. Carl's Jr. Canada operates 23 restaurants in Western Canada. For more details and to find a Carl's Jr. restaurant near you, visit https://www.carlsjr.ca/

About CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc.

CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc. ("CKE"), a privately held company based in Franklin, Tennessee, runs and operates Carl's Jr. and Hardee's, two beloved regional brands, known for one-of-a-kind premium and innovative menu items such as 100 percent Black Angus Thickburgers®, Made from Scratch™ Biscuits and Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders™. With both a US and international footprint, Carl's Jr. Restaurants LLC and Hardee's Restaurants LLC have over 3,900 franchised or company-operated restaurants in 44 U.S. states and 42 foreign countries and U.S. territories. For more information about CKE, please visit www.ckr.com or its brand sites at www.carlsjr.com and www.hardees.com.

