Carl Data Solutions Partners with AGORACOM Platform for Online Investors

VANCOUVER, BC, March 3, 2021 /CNW/ - Carl Data Solutions Inc. (CSE: CRL) (FSE: 7C5) (OTC: CDTAF) ("Carl Data" or the "Company"), a developer of Big-Data-as-a-Service ("BDaaS")-based solutions for data integration, business intelligence, and Industrial Internet-of-Things ("IIoT") applications, has partnered with an online digital network, AGORACOM, which is a leading market platform that connects investors with public companies. AGORACOM specializes in providing online Investor Relations and Marketing to Small Cap Companies and has over 300 companies currently on its platform. With an average of 55 million page views per year, and an average read time of over 8mins, the platform is a forum for public companies, shareholders and prospective shareholders to have open discussions in a controlled environment. The Company will receive significant exposure through continuous brand impression, content marketing, search engine marketing and social media engagement throughout the entire AGORACOM network.

Carl Data's CEO, Jean Charles Phaneuf stated, ''I believe this partnership will be a major improvement to our business communications with stakeholders because I feel that AGORACOM's 'think outside the box' approach to Investor Relations is a fresh look and feel for the Company's communication outlets.''

FEE SETTLEMENT IN SHARES

The Company has agreed to remunerate AGORACOM a total of $100,000 for one year of its services. The first payment of $20,000 + HST is due on March 3, 2021 with the remaining $80,000 + HST balance split equally and due on each of May 10, 2021, August 10, 2021, November 10, 2021, and February 28, 2022. The Company has the option to settle the fees on each of these dates through the issue of common shares (the "Shares") in the capital of the Company at a deemed price equal to the closing price of the Shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange on each of the dates as stated above. Any Shares issued will have a hold period of four months and one day after each issue.

ABOUT AGORACOM

AGORACOM is the pioneer of online marketing, broadcasting, conferences and investor relations services to North American small and mid-cap public companies, with more than 300 companies served. AGORACOM is the home of more than 7.7 million investors that visited 55.2 million times and read over 600 million pages of information over the last 10 years. The average visit of 8min 43sec is more than double that of global financial sites, which can be attributed to the implementation and enforcement of the strongest moderation rules in the industry.

AGORACOM has been immensely successful in their vision of creating a controlled online forum for entrepreneurs and investors to amalgamate smartly and easily. They are the only small cap marketing firm to have received the Twitter Verified Badge and have exceeded the industry engagement metrics by 400%.

About Carl Data Solutions

Carl Data Solutions Inc. is an Industrial IoT (IIoT) and Big Data as a Service (BDaaS) company that provides next generation collection, storage and analytics solutions for data-centric organizations. Carl Data, through its subsidiaries Astra Smart Systems Corp. and FlowWorks Inc., helps clients analyze and model environmental data through a powerful end-to-end network of custom sensor arrays combined with SaaS based monitoring, reporting, and predictive modelling applications. Carl Data works with new cloud-based mass storage services and machine learning (AI) analytical tools to provide the scalability required to effectively monitor very large amounts of data collected by both government and industry. The software suite saves clients time and money by aggregating information from any sensor or source to create a real-time decision support system with deep insights into how to protect infrastructure and assets. More information can be found at www.CarlSolutions.com.

