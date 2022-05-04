Carl Data Solutions officially launches Auto I&I software as part of its new generation of AI-enabled predictive analytics technology

After successful Beta-test results and overall customer satisfaction

the Regional Municipality of York has purchased Auto I&I

VANCOUVER, BC, May 4, 2022 /CNW/ - Today Carl Data Solutions (CSE: CRL) (FSE: 7C5) (OTC: CDTAF) ("Carl Data Solutions" or the "Company") announced the general availability of Auto I&I, its latest predictive analytics software product for smart city and industrial infrastructure applications that takes advantage of advanced Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning automation. Auto I&I was successfully Beta-tested with Carl Data Solutions' partner AECOM in York Region's long-term flow monitoring program – one of the largest and most advanced flow and rainfall monitoring programs in North America.

Auto I&I detects storm events that match defined rainfall criteria. By automating Inflow and Infiltration (I&I) data gathering and reports, municipal water treatment engineers can quickly see which areas of their systems are most impacted by a storm event and visualize real-time I&I metrics on a Geographic Information System (GIS) map.

Key benefits of Auto I&I include:

Predictive detection of deterioration on infrastructure systems allowing for better planning and data-driven evergreening efficiency

Automated tasks including detection of weather patterns reducing manual processes and increasing infrastructure needs forecasting capabilities

Immediate visualizations of water utility infrastructure performance based on storm events allowing for better and faster decision making

Replaces static reports with dynamic SaaS-based analytics providing a richer user experience, benefiting strategic management decision-making and facilitating governance-driven organizations

York Region stretches north from Toronto to Lake Simcoe and includes many hectares of protected Greenbelt within its nine local municipalities. Since implementing an Inflow and Infiltration Reduction Strategy in 2011, the Region has made continuous progress towards reaching a 2031 I&I reduction target of 40 million litres per day. By 2020 it had exceeded its interim target two years ahead of schedule with a total reduction of 22.87 million litres per day. It has done so by establishing leadership in I&I reduction through promoting innovation, adaptation, and digital integration in data collection and analysis to drive actions to the long-term reduction target.

"We are proud to announce the official launch of Auto I&I and that York Region has acquired our latest technology after successful testing. We also thank AECOM for working with our product development team to make Auto I&I market ready. It is part of our new generation of AI-enabled predictive analytics solutions for managing critical infrastructure," stated Jean Charles Phaneuf, CEO of Carl Data Solutions. "Through close collaboration with AECOM and York Region's I&I engineers, our technology development greatly improved AI functionality, Machine Learning precision and User Experience. Customers can purchase Auto I&I software from Carl Data Solutions today directly through our sales team or our North American partner network."

About Carl Data Solutions Inc.

Carl Data Solutions Inc. is an Industrial IoT (IIoT) and Big Data as a Service (BDaaS) company that provides next-generation collection, storage and analytics solutions for data-centric organizations. Through its subsidiaries Astra Smart Systems Corp. and FlowWorks Inc., Carl Data Solutions helps clients analyze and model environmental data through a robust end-to-end network of custom sensor arrays combined with SaaS-based monitoring, reporting, and predictive modeling applications. Carl Data Solutions works with new cloud-based mass storage services and machine learning (AI) analytical tools to provide the scalability required to effectively monitor vast amounts of data collected by both government and industrial customers. The Company's software solutions save customers time and money by aggregating information from any sensor or source to create a real-time decision support system with deep insights into protecting infrastructure and assets. More information can be found at www.CarlSolutions.com.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of Carl Data Solutions, including the expectation of future revenue growth. Although Carl Data Solutions believes that the expectations and assumptions upon which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because Carl Data Solutions can provide no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. Carl Data Solutions disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Carl Data Solutions Inc.

For further information: Nathan Rudyk, Director, Corporate Communications, [email protected], +1 778 200 2093, Carl Data Solutions Inc.