Carl Data Solutions Joins LoRa Alliance® to Advance Connectivity for Environmental Monitoring as a Service (EMaaS)

VANCOUVER, BC, June 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Carl Data Solutions Inc. (CSE: CRL) (FSE: 7C5) (OTC: CDTAF) ("Carl Data Solutions" or the "Company"), a leader in AI-enabled data monitoring, reporting, and modeling applications for municipal and industrial infrastructure customers, today announced that it joined the LoRa Alliance®, a nonprofit association with over 500 members dedicated to advancing the adoption and implementation of the low-power long-range wide-area networking LoRaWAN® standard.

While the LoRaWAN standard is popular in Europe and other overseas countries it is relatively new in North America. Carl Data Solutions is one of only eight Canadian members that include six other companies and the University of Saskatchewan.

"Carl Data Solutions will lend its deep Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning expertise to the LoRaWAN ecosystem as we evangelize the benefits of LoRaWAN connectivity to our customers and prospects through the LoRa Alliance," said CEO Jean Charles Phaneuf. "While we implement and promote this strategic technology, we will build business development profile with LoRa Alliance members for our AI-enabled time-series data monitoring. Environmental Monitoring as a Service, or EMaaS, is increasingly in demand for large infrastructure projects to help meet national and international environmental compliance mandates."

LoRa stands for Long Range. The LoRaWAN connectivity standard is a proprietary low-power wide-area wireless radio frequency technology that is particularly well suited to remote or hard-to-reach application environments where conventional connectivity standards are either too expensive, unreliable or unavailable to implement.

Carl Data Solutions has already implemented a LoRaWAN network in the Kootenay Region of British Columbia's for a Fresh Water Data Commons Project. The project was sponsored with $4.65 million of funding in a Master Project Agreement with Canada's Digital Technology Supercluster.

According to Semtech, the founding member of the LoRa Alliance, the LoRaWAN connectivity standard is the de facto wireless platform of Internet of Things (IoT). LoRa devices and the open LoRaWAN standard enable smart IoT applications that solve some of the biggest challenges facing our planet: energy management, natural resource reduction, pollution control, infrastructure efficiency, disaster prevention, and more. LoRa devices and the LoRaWAN standard have amassed several hundred known use cases for smart cities, smart homes and buildings, smart agriculture, smart metering, smart supply chain and logistics, and more. With over 191 million devices connected to more than 151 networks and growing, LoRa devices are creating a Smarter Planet.1

"I am pleased to welcome Carl Data Solutions to the LoRa Alliance," said Donna Moore, CEO and Chairwoman of the LoRa Alliance. "The company's acceleration of municipal and industrial infrastructure deployments across North America will be a major driver of IIoT connectivity and the opportunity to leverage LoRaWAN is significant. I'm excited to follow Carl Data Solutions' progress and look forward to its participation in and contributions to our ecosystem as it brings its LoRaWAN solutions to market."

The LoRa Alliance has become one of the largest and fastest-growing alliances in the technology sector since its inception in 2015. Its members collaborate closely and share expertise to develop and promote the LoRaWAN standard, the de facto global standard for secure, carrier-grade IoT LPWAN connectivity. LoRaWAN has the technical flexibility to address a broad range of IIoT applications and a robust LoRaWAN Certification program to guarantee that devices perform as specified.

LoRa Alliance® and LoRaWAN® are marks used under license from the LoRa Alliance®.

About Carl Data Solutions Inc.

Carl Data Solutions Inc. is an Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and Big Data as a Service (BDaaS) company that is a leader in monitoring, reporting, and data modeling applications for municipal and industrial infrastructure customers. The Company provides next-generation collection, storage, and analytics solutions for data-centric organizations. Through its subsidiaries FlowWorks Inc. and Astra Smart Systems Corp., Carl Data Solutions helps customers analyze and model environmental data through a robust end-to-end network of custom sensor arrays combined with SaaS-based monitoring, reporting and predictive modeling applications. Carl Data Solutions works with cloud-based mass storage services and Artificial Intelligence (AI) Machine Learning (ML) analytical tools to provide the scalability required to effectively monitor vast amounts of data collected by its customers. The Company's solutions save customers time and money by aggregating information from any sensor or source to create a real-time data-driven decision support system with deep insights into protecting critical infrastructure and assets. More information can be found at www.CarlSolutions.com.

