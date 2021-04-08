Carl Data Solutions Inc Announces A Collaborative Agreement with Think-QA to Develop A Predictive Maintenance IIoT Solution for the Renewable Energy Sector

VANCOUVER, BC, April 8, 2021 /CNW/ - Carl Data Solutions Inc. (CSE: CRL) (FSE: 7C5) (OTC: CDTAF) ("Carl Data" or the "Company"), a developer of Big-Data-as-a-Service ("BDaaS")-based solutions for data integration, business intelligence, and Industrial Internet-of-Things ("IIoT") applications has entered into a collaborative agreement with Think Quality Assurance Inc. ("Think-QA"), to expand the Company's market into the Renewable Energy Sector.

Think-QA provides Quality Assurance and Quality Control inspection services for some of the largest electrical utility companies in the world. They have identified a significant opportunity to utilize machine learning, AI, data collection and monitoring of critical field level electrical components within solar parks to optimize preventive maintenance, thus representing a significant ROI for their clients.

Carl Data will provide their time-series, Industrial IIoT technology, and AI Cloud platform in collaboration with Think-QA experience and technology to substantially reduce maintenance costs for their clients. Partnering with Think-QA provides Carl Data direct access to some of the world's largest renewable energy clients to test and calibrate this exciting new offering.

''Think-QA is the perfect domain expert partner with specific subject-matter experts for our foray in the Renewable Energy sector. Think-QA has provided us with a distinct set of problems, costing clients millions of dollars. We have a partnership with people who are not trying to boil the ocean; but rather focus on providing a specific solution to a particular problem, exactly what we are looking for. Think-QA is the perfect complement to our market growth strategy in Smart Connected Spaces, using preventive and predictive analysis to create value-add solutions" says Jean Charles Phaneuf, CEO of Carl Data.

Tim Dufour, CEO of Think-QA, says, "We are excited to partner with Carl Data to deliver innovative solutions to very costly problems for our Renewable Energy clientele. Carl Data offers proven solutions to complex problems, resulting in major cost-saving opportunities for our clients. We believe Carl Data will provide a level of service and support for this vast market opportunity that in our estimation no other AI platform service provider can achieve. After a thorough evaluation, we are convinced that Carl Data has all the required ingredients for an extremely successful venture in this market."

About Think-QA

Think-QA, with offices in Kelowna, BC and Henderson, Nevada, is a provider of third-party Quality Assurance and Quality Control inspection services. We take pride in providing comprehensive Quality Assurance and Quality Control programs that meet ISO standards using advanced concepts and innovative technologies. Think-QA provides a broad range of power line and power substation inspection QA/QC solutions for large utility power transmission and distribution customers, utilizing the latest advances in technology.

About Carl Data Solutions Inc.

Carl Data Solutions Inc. is an Industrial IoT (IIoT) and Big Data as a Service (BDaaS) company that provides next-generation collection, storage, and analytics solutions for data-centric organizations. Through its subsidiaries Astra Smart Systems Corp. and FlowWorks Inc., Carl Data helps clients analyze and model environmental data through a robust end-to-end network of custom sensor arrays combined with SaaS-based monitoring, reporting, and predictive modeling applications. Carl Data works with new cloud-based mass storage services and machine learning (AI) analytical tools to provide the scalability required to effectively monitor vast amounts of data collected by both government and industry. The software suite saves clients time and money by aggregating information from any sensor or source to create a real-time decision support system with deep insights into protecting infrastructure and assets. More information can be found at www.CarlSolutions.com.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward­looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of the Company, including the ability to create feasible solutions for Think-QA and its customers, and for Carl Data to evolve its service offerings and expand into new markets to create long-term growth. Although the Corporation believes that the expectations and assumptions upon which such forward­looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward­looking information because the Company can provide no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Any forward­looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. The Corporation disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward­looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

