Carl Data Solutions hires veteran software marketing executive and technology journalist as Director, Corporate Communications to build IR and PR impact

VANCOUVER, BC, May 11, 2021 /CNW/ - Carl Data Solutions Inc. (CSE: CRL) (FSE:7C5) (OTC: CDTAF) ("Carl Data Solutions") CEO Jean-Charles Phaneuf has bolstered his leadership team with the addition of Nathan Rudyk as Director, Corporate Communications. "Nathan's well-honed Investor Relations and Public Relations expertise will bring a higher level of clarity and immediacy to our shareholder and customer-facing communications. His business journalism background also lends credibility to faithfully report our progress."

Rudyk has held senior corporate communications and business development roles at large public companies including Nurun Inc. and Xerox Canada Inc. He has also worked as VP Marketing in venture-backed and small cap public companies like data analysis software firm Databeacon Inc. (acquired by Cognos Inc.) and Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) software firm Memex Inc. As a startup entrepreneur he was President and co-founder of digital marketing agency digIT Interactive Inc. (acquired by Quebecor's Nurun Inc.)

Through his consulting firm, market2world communications inc. Rudyk has served regional, national and international Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and entrepreneurial ecosystem clients including Invest Ottawa, CENGN, Launch Lab, Startup Canada, Consider Canada City Alliance, and the Intelligent Community Forum.

Rudyk has enjoyed a parallel career as a business writer who started as a freelance technology reporter at publications including the Globe and Mail, ComputerWorld, and ITWorldCanada. He has contributed commentary to CTV's TechNow program and served as an Internet Columnist for CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning show. He co-founded Canada's first technology business podcast, OCRIRadio.com and contributed chapters to The Entrepreneurial Effect (Invenire), and Marketing Masters: The Best Ideas Tips & Strategies From Canada's savviest Marketeers (Wiley).

"I'm excited to work with the leadership team at Carl Data Solutions," said Rudyk. "This company is ideally situated at the nexus of technology megatrends like Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Industrial Internet of Things, Big Data/Analytics and Cloud Infrastructure. With proven technology that lowers costs and mitigates risks for Smart City and industrial infrastructure customers. I believe Carl Data Solutions is poised for rapid growth."

Carl Data Solutions Inc. is an Industrial IoT (IIoT) and Big Data as a Service (BDaaS) company that provides next-generation collection, storage, and analytics solutions for data-centric organizations. Through its subsidiaries Astra Smart Systems Corp. and FlowWorks Inc., Carl Data Solutions helps clients analyze and model environmental data through a robust end-to-end network of custom sensor arrays combined with SaaS-based monitoring, reporting, and predictive modeling applications. Carl Data Solutions works with new cloud-based mass storage services and machine learning (AI) analytical tools to provide the scalability required to effectively monitor vast amounts of data collected by both government and industrial customers. The Company's software solutions save customers time and money by aggregating information from any sensor or source to create a real-time decision support system with deep insights into protecting infrastructure and assets. More information can be found at www.CarlSolutions.com.

