Carl Data Solutions hires senior IIoT expert as VP Technology & Business Solutions

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 3, 2022 /CNW/ - Carl Data Solutions Inc. (CSE: CRL) (FSE: 7C5) (OTC: CDTAF) ("Carl Data Solutions" or the "Company"), a leader in predictive analytics that leverage Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning for compliance-driven Environmental Monitoring as a Service ("EMaaS") and Smart City applications, has hired David Fromont as Vice President, Technology & Business Solutions.

Carl Data Solutions serves municipal and industrial infrastructure customers including the cities of Boston, Miami, Dallas, Seattle and Toronto and mining giant Teck Resources Ltd. The Company also sells its solutions through engineering services integration partners like Kerr Wood Leidal Associates Ltd. and AECOM.

"David is a great addition to our executive team, both as a high-caliber expert in the field of Industrial Internet of Things and as a successful entrepreneur with a great track record," said CEO Jean Charles Phaneuf. "He will crystalize commercial opportunities for our newest generation of environmental monitoring products and services that help organizations achieve compliance mandates involving critical infrastructure."

With a degree in Electrical Engineering and an MBA, Fromont contributes 20 years of corporate and entrepreneurial experience that has focused on generating revenue and cultivating strategic products and partnerships in the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) space. He co-founded and led Brioconcept, a product development engineering service company well recognized across Canada. In addition, he also co-founded and led Briowireless, an IoT product manufacturer whose products are sold by major cellular network providers in Canada. Prior to joining Carl Data Solutions, Fromont helped establish and operationalize the Videotron Business IoT strategy.

"I look forward to leveraging Carl Data Solutions' existing strengths," said Fromont. "There is a global imperative to reduce stresses on infrastructure caused by climate change and my mandate is to secure new industry partners seeking AI-enabled solutions that customers help monitor, analyze, visualize, predict, and prevent impacts to mission-critical systems."

About Carl Data Solutions Inc.

Carl Data Solutions Inc. is an Industrial IoT (IIoT) and Big Data as a Service (BDaaS) company that provides next-generation collection, storage and analytics solutions for data-centric organizations. Through its subsidiaries Astra Smart Systems Corp. and FlowWorks Inc., Carl Data Solutions helps clients analyze and model environmental data through a robust end-to-end network of custom sensor arrays combined with SaaS-based monitoring, reporting, and predictive modeling applications. Carl Data Solutions works with new cloud-based mass storage services and machine learning (AI) analytical tools to provide the scalability required to effectively monitor vast amounts of data collected by both government and industrial customers. The Company's software solutions save customers time and money by aggregating information from any sensor or source to create a real-time decision support system with deep insights into protecting infrastructure and assets. More information can be found at www.CarlSolutions.com.

