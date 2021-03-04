Carl Data Solutions Expands Team With 5 New Executive Members to Accelerate Growth

VANCOUVER, BC, March 4, 2021 /CNW/ - Carl Data Solutions Inc. (CSE: CRL) (FSE: 7C5) (OTC: CDTAF) ("Carl Data" or the "Company"), a developer of Big-Data-as-a-Service ("BDaaS")-based solutions for data integration, business intelligence, and Industrial Internet-of-Things ("IIoT") applications, announced the major signing of 5 new senior executives to the existing corporate team. The new team members will be crucial partners in accelerating the growth plan and expansion of the Company.

Carl Data's CEO, Jean Charles Phaneuf, stated ''As part of the phase 2 of my 100-day plan of action, our goal was to bring additional talent to our existing outstanding team of Engineers, Data Scientists (AI Specialists) and Sales Executives in order to take our business through the next stages of our growth plan. Each of the five senior executives have demonstrated success in their previous missions, which are exactly the skills and expertise that Carl Data requires to execute the growth plan over the coming years. I am thrilled to add these valuable team members to our existing team and take our business to the next level."

About the New Team Members

Frank Carzoli, Business Development

Mr. Carzoli has over 25 years' experience in executive positions in Software and Hardware industries. He has a profound understanding of both domestic and international distribution channels as well as in retail, wholesale, OEM, direct sales, leasing and government markets. He recently served as VP Sales and Business Development at VisuaScan Inc., a Supply Chain Services company from Oakdale, Minnesota and Frank also served as Vice president of Sales and Marketing for Aviva Solutions Inc., a Canadian based Software Company servicing North America, Europe, Middle East and Asia. He has a background in Computer Programming and has studied Marketing and Business Law at McGill University.

Sandra Joe, Corporate Communications

Ms. Joe has an extensive background in social media marketing, public speaking and personal coaching. She is a former Financial Planner (CFP®), where she worked in Melbourne, Australia for the last 7 years. Sandra has a Bachelor of Commerce in Entrepreneurial Management from Royal Roads University, and her Certified Financial Planner CFP® designation from the Financial Planning Association of Australia.



Yves Le Borgne, Market, Technical and Operations Advisor to the CEO for new ventures

Mr. Le Borgne is recognized to deliver innovative business solutions that meet customer needs by providing strong technical leadership, in depth knowledge and results-oriented management skills to the executive team. He is recognized as a manager and executive that has constantly used novel AI approaches to otherwise classical systems. He has integrated heuristics-based solutions solvers, machine vision, neural nets, machine learning and time-traced analytics in his products, some mission-critical. In addition, he has extensive experience in software and Systems Engineering, Architecture, Product Engineering, AI methods in mission-critical systems, Systems Testing, Quality Assurance and Change Management. Yves has a Bachelor of Engineering (B.Eng) from McGill University and completed two years of masters level studies at École Polytechnique, Montréal.

Yves Salembier, Product Management

Mr. Salembier was previously co-owner and Chief Technology Officer of Coginov Inc., a privately held global technology provider that he sold. He oversaw product development and R&D projects in multiple international markets, having worked and managed teams in Canada, United-States, Europe and North Africa. From a business solution standpoint, he achieved multiple successes ranging from market positioning, product road mapping, technology watch and application architecture. He has also participated in serval expert panels in Canada and the USA as a technology evangelist-guru. He has a Master of Science (M.Sc) in Information Systems from HEC of Montreal and an Honours Bachelor of Business Administration (H.BBA) in Management Science from Bishops University. He also holds a Machine Learning (AI) Certificate from Washington University.

Pierre Paul Samson, Product and Corporate Marketing

Mr. Samson has over 25 years' experience in both leading-edge technology and marketing. In recent years, he was CEO at the creative agency, McMillan, and Global Head of Digital and Research & Development at the creative agency Sid Lee. Throughout these experiences, he was the executive stakeholder for digital projects for brands such as Cirque du Soleil, Samsung, Intel, Fasken, Commvault and Donnelley Financial Solutions. He studied at University of Ottawa and MIT.

Grant of Options

Pursuant to the Company's stock option plan and also to agreements signed with the Company's new senior executives, the Company has granted stock options allowing them to purchase a total of 2,000,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (each a "Share") at a price of $0.38 per Share until March 3, 2026. Every three months, 25% of the options will vest such that all of the options will have vested 12 months after the issue date.

About Carl Data Solutions

Carl Data Solutions Inc. is an Industrial IoT (IIoT) and Big Data as a Service (BDaaS) company that provides next generation collection, storage and analytics solutions for data-centric organizations. Carl Data, through its subsidiaries Astra Smart Systems Corp. and FlowWorks Inc., helps clients analyze and model environmental data through a powerful end-to-end network of custom sensor arrays combined with SaaS based monitoring, reporting, and predictive modelling applications.

Carl Data works with new cloud-based mass storage services and machine learning (AI) analytical tools to provide the scalability required to effectively monitor very large amounts of data collected by both government and industry. The software suite saves clients time and money by aggregating information from any sensor or source to create a real-time decision support system with deep insights into how to protect infrastructure and assets. More information can be found at www.CarlSolutions.com.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward­looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of the Company, including the ability of new team members to accelerate the growth and expansion of the Company. Although the Corporation believes that the expectations and assumptions upon which such forward­looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward­looking information because the Company can provide no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Any forward­looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. The Corporation disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward­looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Carl Data Solutions Inc.

For further information: Sandra Joe, Corporate Communications, Carl Data Solutions Inc., [email protected], 778-200-2064

Related Links

www.CarlSolutions.com

