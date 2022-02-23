Carl Data Solutions and K2 Geospatial formalize strategic partnership

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 23, 2022 /CNW/ - Carl Data Solutions Inc. (CSE: CRL) (FSE: 7C5) (OTC: CDTAF) ("Carl Data Solutions"), a leader in predictive analytics that leverages Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning for compliance-driven Environmental Monitoring as a Service ("EMaaS") and Smart City applications, is announcing the signing of a strategic partnership agreement with Montreal-based K2 Geospatial ("K2").

The execution of this agreement will formalize the integration of Carl Data Solutions' latest technology. This will make it possible for K2 Geospatial users to collect time series data from multiple sources via Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) sensors, cleanse and analyze data and perform Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven predictive analytics using Machine Learning (ML) algorithms. In addition, the integration of technologies will allow users of Carl Data Solutions applications to access an agnostic and scalable mapping platform.

K2 Geospatial's user base includes 500 organizations, including more than 350 cities and municipalities, seaports, airports, road authorities and utilities across North America and Europe. K2 users rely on JMap, a spatial analysis mapping integration platform designed to connect silos within a fully integrated IT ecosystem. JMap provides executives, GIS analysts and non-technical users with the ability to collaborate, analyze, decide and act in real time.

"Our partnership with Carl Data Solutions will allow K2's users to have access to the latest generation of AI-driven predictive analytics and will also allow Carl Data Solutions customers to benefit from our JMap-based solutions" said Jacques Charron, CEO of K2 Geospatial. "Carl Data Solutions has proven its capabilities with cities like Boston, Los Angeles, Seattle, Toronto, Miami, Dallas and industrial infrastructure users at companies like Teck Resources Ltd. We look forward to optimizing and co-marketing our combined solutions."

"We have been working closely and diligently with the technical team at K2 Geospatial to ensure that our combined assets in time-series-based predictive analytics and spatial analysis mapping provide a compound effect and strategic value to customers," said Jean Charles Phaneuf, CEO of Carl Data Solutions. "With this announcement, we're both committing to furthering our technology integration and leveraging business development efforts to propel growth for our respective companies."

About K2 Geospatial

Since 1995, K2 Geospatial has been committed to making information and spatial analysis tools available to everyone by developing software solutions that provide effective visual aids to decision makers. K2 solutions are powered by JMap, a mapping integration platform designed to connect silos and provide easy-to-use, dedicated interfaces for technical and non-technical users. JMap is deployed and used by hundreds of organizations in the Americas and Europe. For more information, visit www.k2geospatial.com.

About Carl Data Solutions Inc.

Carl Data Solutions Inc. is an Industrial IoT (IIoT) and Big Data as a Service (BDaaS) company that provides next-generation collection, storage and analytics solutions for data-centric organizations. Through its subsidiaries Astra Smart Systems Corp. and FlowWorks Inc., Carl Data Solutions helps customers analyze and model environmental data through a robust end-to-end network of custom sensor arrays combined with SaaS-based monitoring, reporting, and predictive modeling applications. Carl Data Solutions works with new cloud-based mass storage services and machine learning (AI) analytical tools to provide the scalability required to effectively monitor vast amounts of data collected by both smart city and industrial customers. Carl Data Solutions software saves customers time and money by aggregating information from any sensor or source to create a real-time decision support system with deep insights into protecting infrastructure and assets. For more information, visit www.CarlSolutions.com.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of Carl Data Solutions, including the expectation of future revenue growth. Although Carl Data Solutions believes that the expectations and assumptions upon which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because Carl Data Solutions can provide no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. Carl Data Solutions disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

