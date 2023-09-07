CARIBBEAN UTILTIES COMPANY, LTD ANNOUNCES THE REQUEST FOR QUALIFCATION FOR NATURAL GAS

The Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. is listed for trading in United States dollars on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "CUP.U".

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, Sept. 7, 2023 /CNW/ - In an effort to reduce the cost of energy production and reduce carbon emissions, the Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd ("CUC") is seeking qualification submissions from prospective natural gas suppliers.

As a part of the Cayman Islands National Energy Policy ("NEP") and the Company's Integrated Resource Plan ("IRP"), the Company is committed to increase the use of clean energy and reduce greenhouse gas emissions over the long term. In 2022, the Company initiated an infrastructure project to upgrade 68 megawatts (MW) of diesel generation to enable the use of natural gas as a fuel. Natural gas is cleaner burning fuel than diesel and produces 30% less carbon emissions. The acquisition of a supply of natural gas will increase the energy diversity on Grand Cayman.

The initiative will assist the Company to ensure alignment with the draft revised 2023-2050 NEP policy targets, which call for the majority of energy to come from renewable and sustainable sources within the policy period. As the Company and Grand Cayman continue to grow and expand, we are delighted to launch this process in support of the transition to cleaner energy solutions.

Qualified suppliers interested in developing a natural gas supply solution for CUC are invited to submit written notification of interest by submission of a statement of qualifications no later than September 15, 2023, at 2:00pm local Cayman Islands time. The following information must be included:

Company Name

Contact Person Name

Mailing Address

Telephone

Email

Describe at least one similar gas supply solution that the company has directly implemented, and include links to publicly available information on this project (<500 words)

Submissions should be sent to [email protected].

