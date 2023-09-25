CARIBBEAN UTILITIES COMPANY, LTD. RELEASES ITS 2023 SUSTAINABILITY UPDATE REPORT

The Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. is listed for trading in United States dollars on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "CUP.U".

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, Sept. 25, 2023 /CNW/ - Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. ("CUC or the "Company") is pleased to release its 2023 Sustainability Update Report. This report provides an update on the Company's progress on environmental, social and governance ("ESG") initiatives since the release of the 2022 Sustainability Report.

Report Highlights include:

View PDF Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd Sustainability Update Report 2023 (CNW Group/Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd.)

Environmental: Developed a "Road to Renewables" marketing campaign; In 2022, there were no fuel spills or releases with an associated fine and environmental procedures have been followed.

Social: 55% female directors on the Board of Directors for the Company; 50% of executive team are female; 45% of management team are female; US$ 465,000 in community donations; Employees volunteered 919 hours for community projects.

Governance: Reviewed and updated ESG Materiality Assessment; 100% of employees received training on CUC's Code of Business Conduct and Ethics Policy and Anti-Corruption Policy.



"Over the past year, the CUC team has been working on one of our core values – Teamwork. Our goal as a company is to collaboratively work with industry stakeholders to ensure that we continue to deliver safe, reliable, and affordable service to our customers. Our team has been working assiduously to assist the regulator with the upcoming competitive bid process for utility-scale renewable energy. Growing the utility-scale renewable energy portfolio will significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions and provide a low and more stable cost of energy to the electricity grid in line with our commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 7 which is Affordable and Clean Energy," said President and CEO, Mr. Richard Hew.

The Company is committed to the reduction of CO 2 e emissions and to deliver more renewable and sustainable energy to our customers in Grand Cayman. The Company has targets of a 60% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 and 70% of the energy on the grid coming from renewable energy sources by 2037. Focus will be given to the Company's Sustainable Energy Plan and Grid Resiliency and Modernisation Plan to meet these targets.

In the future, renewable energy options remain a top priority for CUC and the Company will continue to work closely with the regulator and all stakeholders to ensure that a sustainable, reliable, and affordable energy future is available to all consumers.

To access a copy of the report, please visit the Company's website at www.cuc-cayman.com.

