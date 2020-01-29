Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. : Grand Cayman Experiences Earthquake

Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands, Jan. 29, 2020 /CNW/ - Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. (TSX: CUP.U) ("CUC" or the "Company") reported today that on January 28 at 2:10pm local time the Cayman Islands experienced the effects of a 7.7 magnitude earthquake centered approximately 169 miles East of George Town, Grand Cayman. Hazard Management Cayman Islands has issued an all clear for any related tsunami threat but advised that residents be mindful of potential aftershocks.

There were no reports of injuries to persons or any significant structural damage in Grand Cayman. CUC has conducted its own preliminary inspections to major facilities and have found no significant damage that would impact operations. Inspections are expected to be continue through Wednesday January 29, 2020. Should there be any material developments impacting the Company an update will be provided.

CUC provides electricity to Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands, under an Electricity Generation Licence expiring in 2039 and an exclusive Electricity Transmission and Distribution Licence expiring in 2028. Further information is available at www.cuc-cayman.com.

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. is listed for trading in United States dollars on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "CUP.U".

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. ("CUC" or the "Company"), on occasion, includes forward-looking statements in its media releases, Canadian securities regulatory authorities filings, shareholder reports and other communications. Forward-looking statements include statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon future events or conditions, or include words such as "expects", "anticipates", "plan", "believes", "estimates", "intends", "targets", "projects", "forecasts", "schedule", or negative versions thereof and other similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "may", "will", "should", "would" and "could". Forward-looking statements are based on underlying assumptions by their very nature and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to vary from plans, targets and estimates. Such risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to operational, regulation, general economic, market and business conditions and weather. CUC cautions readers that actual results may vary significantly from those expected should certain risks or uncertainties materialize or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd.

For further information: Letitia Lawrence, Vice President Finance, Corporate Services and Chief Financial Officer, Phone: (345) 914-1124, E-Mail: [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.cuc-cayman.com

