CARIBBEAN UTILITIES COMPANY, LTD. ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF VICE PRESIDENT ENERGY OPERATIONS

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, Nov. 24, 2023 /CNW/ - Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. (TSX: CUP.U) ("CUC" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Stephen Jay as an Executive Officer of the Company serving as Vice President of Energy Operations. Dr. Jay holds a doctorate in Electrical and Mechanical Engineering and brings a wealth of knowledge with over 30 years' experience in strategy development, asset management, electricity markets and regulation, renewable generation development and technological innovation.

Prior to his appointment with CUC, Dr. Jay was with Transpower New Zealand Ltd. as the Executive General Manager Operations. Dr. Jay has a wealth of experience including strong leadership skills, active collaboration with the New Zealand market regulator including the development of renewable energy systems, and assistance with positioning the country for a lower carbon emission future.

As the President of the Electricity Engineers Association, a national not-for-profit organization that represents the self-governance, safety and asset management best practice for the generation, distribution and transmission companies in New Zealand; Dr. Jay provided insight into renewable energy thought leadership, technology integration and asset management.

"We are pleased to have Dr. Jay with the Company as the Vice President of Energy Operations. His expertise and knowledge gained in New Zealand are a welcomed addition to the CUC team as we transition to a low carbon energy future," stated Mr. Richard Hew, President and Chief Exective Officer.

The principal activity of the Company is to generate, transmit and distribute electricity in its licence area of Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands pursuant to a 20-year Transmission & Distribution ("T&D") Licence and a 25-year non-exclusive Generation Licence (the "Generation Licence" and together with the T&D licence, the "Licences") granted by the Cayman Islands Government (the "Government", "CIG"). The T&D Licence, which expires in April 2028, contains provisions for an automatic 20-year renewal and the Company has reasonable expectation of renewal until April 2048. The Generation Licence expires in November 2039. Further information is available at www.cuc-cayman.com.

