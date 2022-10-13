MONTREAL, Oct. 13, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - CargoM, the Logistics and Transportation Metropolitan Cluster of Montreal, is pleased to announces the launch of a new daily media monitoring service, INTERMODAL, starting today.

Driven by its vision of economic development and outreach for Greater Montreal and the Province of Quebec, CargoM is providing its members and partners with this tool, which is now a must for most organizations. Covering all modes of transportation, INTERMODAL will disseminate supply chain and freight transport news with particular emphasis on news from member companies.

CargoM launches daily media watch: Intermodal (CNW Group/Metropolitan Cluster of logistics and transportation in Montreal)

In light of the current context of labour shortages, the green economy and the fight against climate change, the INTERMODAL media monitoring report will also include financial and political news related to the challenges of the cargo logistics and transportation sector.

All CargoM members are receiving INTERMODAL from the outset. Everyone else who is interested is welcome to sign up for free on the website. Please note that the articles will be sent in their original version, either in French or in English.

According to CargoM Executive Director Mathieu Charbonneau, this initiative attests to CargoM's dynamism and nonstop support of its members and partners, who are always on the lookout for news in their field.

"We are pleased to provide this new service, which positions CargoM as an integral actor and key vector of information in our sector. In an era when knowledge, expertise and know-how give us an edge, we are convinced that this tool will bring added value to all our members." Martin Imbleau, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Montreal Port Authority and Chair of the CargoM Board of Directors.

About CargoM

Created in 2012, CargoM (cargo-montreal.ca — @CargoMtl) brings together Greater Montreal's logistics and freight transport stakeholders, including educational institutions, exporters and importers, research centres, associations and sectoral committees around shared objectives and collaborative projects, with the aim of increasing the cohesiveness, competitiveness and outreach of this sector. Of vital importance to the development of Greater Montreal, it represents 120,000 jobs, 6,000 businesses and over $4 billion annually in economic benefits.

CargoM's activities receive financial support from the Montreal Metropolitan Community (MMC), the Ministère des Affaires municipales et de l'Habitation (MAMH), the Ministère de l'Économie et de l'Innovation (MEI) and all its members.

