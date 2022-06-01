"We are proud to report on our accomplishments this past year. Our supply chain faced many challenges, including climate issues, labour disputes, labour scarcity and, not least, the availability of empty containers. Despite all of this, our members, partners and colleagues remained tenacious and adapted quickly. This agility ensured that Greater Montreal maintained its status as a major hub in North America. We thank them all for their support, their involvement and their dynamism," said Mathieu Charbonneau, Executive Director of CargoM.

Here are the key actions CargoM undertook in the past year:

Through The City of Sustainable Mobility project developed by Propulsion Québec with CargoM, funding obtained for a detailed study to define needs, so as to build a strategic and financial vision while rolling out projects over a two-year period

Design of a new brand image for communications by CargoM: Intermodal – Your transportation and logistics media watch, and CargoM: Intermodal – Your transportation and logistics situation report

Drafting of a policy platform that sets out our main recommendations

National and international promotion of the CargO2 AI tool

tool Survey of indoor and outdoor storage spaces in Greater Montreal and submission of a funding request to the National Trade Corridors Fund (NTCF) to automate the tool

Launch of the Lean & Green Canada pilot project with the support of Econoler and two of our partners, InnovLOG and Green Marine

6th edition of the Transportation and Logistics Career Day in two formats, on-site and virtual

Official launch of the Trucking Career Immersion Program (TCIP)

National and international webinars to promote the services available through the Foreign Trade Zone Centre

Participation, as a member, in numerous committees, including: the Quebec government follow-up committee for the Sustainable Mobility Policy - 2030, the Conseil emploi métropole committee, the Greater Montreal Climate Fund committee, the Transportation Committee of the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal, and Montreal Metropolitan Community's food security table; and as Chair of the Supply Chain Optimization Action Committee.

For more information, consult the CargoM 2021-2022 annual report by clicking here.

Election of Board members for 2022-2023

Chair Mr. Martin Imbleau President and Chief Executive Officer, Montreal Port Authority Vice-Chair Mr. Michael Grier Senior Vice President of Operations, Dorel Industries Inc. Treasurer Mr. Darren Reynolds Director, Sales and Marketing Business Development Canadian National Member of Executive Committee Mr. Marc Cadieux President and Chief Executive Officer, Quebec Trucking Association Member of Executive Committee Ms. Madeleine Paquin President and CEO, Logistec Corporation Directors Mr. Martin Ball President, Wiptec

Mr. Jason Brooks Vice President of Logistics, Mediterranean Shipping Company (Canada) Inc.

Mr. Matthieu Casey Managing Director, Commercial - Cargo, Air Canada Cargo

Mr. Stéphane Chevigny President, Intersand

Mr. Domenico Costantino Director Route Development Transpacific Canada, Kuehne + Nagel Ltd.

Ms. Nathalie Drouin Executive Director and Professor, KHEOPS - ESG UQÀM, École des sciences de la gestion

Mr. Guillaum W. Dubreuil Director, Government and External Affairs, The CSL Group Inc.

Mr. Julien Dubreuil General Manager, Termont Montreal Inc.

Mr. Michael Fratianni President and Chief Executive Officer, Montreal Gateway Terminals Partnership

Mr. Jacques Grégoire Portfolio Manager, Fonds de solidarité FTQ

Mr. Jordan Kajfasz AVP Sales and Marketing, International Intermodal and Automotive, Canadian Pacific

Mr. Stéphane Lapierre Vice President, Air Operations and Air Services Development, Aéroports de Montréal

Mr. Charles Raymond President and Chief Executive Officer, Ray-Mont Logistics

Mr. Michel Robert President and Chief Executive Officer, Groupe Robert

Mr. Robert Roy President, Maritime Employers Association

Mr. Michel Sawaya Corporate Manager, CMA CGM Canada Inc.

Mr. Martin Trépanier Director, CIRRELT, Université de Montréal

Mr. Patrick Turcotte President, TYT Group



"I am pleased to leave the position of Chair of the Board in such good hands. I will remain active and involved, considering the importance of CargoM's mission, its actions and its projects that are at the very heart of our industry's development. The concerted work of all sectors of the logistics and freight transport industry is crucial to meet the challenges and issues facing our supply chain. We must stay united to be strong and resilient," said Ms. Madeleine Paquin, President and Chief Executive Officer of Logistec Corporation.

"After a year as a member of the Board of Directors and the Executive Committee, I agreed to chair the CargoM Board of Directors with great enthusiasm. Through this new mandate, I plan to actively help mobilize the sector and work hands-on to make Greater Montreal an even more internationally recognized hub that is also greener, smarter and more innovative," said Martin Imbleau, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Montreal Port Authority. "At this time, I also want to welcome the new members to the Board, and thank everyone who has been actively engaged over the years."

CargoM provided an update on other changes in its governance. "This meeting is also an opportunity to acknowledge the dedication of two directors who are stepping down from the Board. First of all, our thanks go to Mr. Laurent Tourigny, President of Trac-World Freight Services Inc., who has been active since the Cluster was created in 2012. We are grateful for all these years of commitment and sharing of expertise. That said, Trac-World will stay active in the CargoM working groups. We would also like to mark the retirement of Mr. Jean-Robert Lessard, Vice-President, Public Affairs at Groupe Robert. An outstanding collaborator with infectious positivism and a passion for our industry, he definitely contributed to CargoM's development and outreach. Mr. Lessard is being replaced on the Board of Directors by Mr. Michel Robert, President and Chief Executive Officer, whom we welcome. We are also pleased to welcome Mr. Matin Ball, President of Wiptec. During 2021, Mr. Robert Roy, President of the Maritime Employers Association, and Mr. Michel Sawaya, Corporate Manager at CMA CGM Canada Inc., replaced their colleagues on the Board," said Mathieu Charbonneau, Executive Director of CargoM.

About CargoM

Created in 2012, CargoM (www.cargo-montreal.ca — @CargoMtl) brings together Greater Montreal's logistics and freight transport stakeholders, including educational institutions, exporters and importers, research centres, associations and sectoral committees around shared objectives and collaborative projects, with the aim of increasing the cohesiveness, competitiveness and outreach of this sector. Of vital importance to the development of Greater Montreal, it represents 120,000 jobs, 6,000 businesses and over $4 billion annually in economic benefits.

CargoM's activities receive financial support from the Montreal Metropolitan Community (MMC), the Ministère des Affaires municipales et de l'Habitation (MAMH), the Ministère de l'Économie et de l'Innovation (MEI) and all its members.

SOURCE Metropolitan Cluster of logistics and transportation in Montreal

For further information: CargoM, Mathieu Charbonneau, Executive Director, 514 508-2609, ext. 222, [email protected]