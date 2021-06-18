CargoM applauds the new maritime vision Avantage Saint-Laurent

"The St. Lawrence is central to the success and assets of the Greater Montreal hub. Our sector depends on this vital marine connection with the world. Beyond the direct benefits of Avantage Saint-Laurent to our shipping community, the more than 6,000 businesses operating in logistics and freight transport in the metropolitan area will also benefit from this new vision and the many initiatives that will result from it. Without a doubt, Avantage Saint-Laurent will not only improve existing infrastructures, but also facilitate the implementation of innovative, smart, sustainable and economically viable projects for our supply chain," said Mathieu Charbonneau, Executive Director of CargoM.

"The resilience and dynamism of our sector, paired with this strategy being implemented by our government, will position marine transportation as a cornerstone in the green economic recovery. Through these three major thrusts, Avantage Saint-Laurent will increase Quebec's potential in this sector as well as the collective wealth, while taking into account the social and environmental aspects of this important shipping corridor," said Ms. Madeleine Paquin, President and CEO of Logistec Corporation and Chair of the Board of Directors of CargoM.

CargoM looks forward to actively collaborating in projects stemming from Avantage Saint-Laurent, especially in relation to the workforce, so that every actor in our great logistics community can participate and benefit from it.

About CargoM

Created in 2012, CargoM (www.cargo-montreal.ca — @CargoMtl) brings together Greater Montreal's logistics and freight transport stakeholders, including educational institutions, exporters and importers, research centres, associations and sectoral committees around shared objectives and collaborative projects, with the aim of increasing the cohesiveness, competitiveness and outreach of this sector. Of vital importance to the development of Greater Montreal, it represents 120,000 jobs, 6,000 businesses and over $4 billion annually in economic benefits.

CargoM's activities receive financial support from the Montreal Metropolitan Community (MMC), the Ministère des Affaires municipales et de l'Habitation (MAMH), the Ministère de l'Économie et de l'Innovation (MEI) and all its members.

