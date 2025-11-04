Cargojet Announces Pauline Dhillon as CEO, Effective January 1, 2026

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Nov. 4, 2025 /CNW/ - Cargojet Inc. ("Cargojet" or the "Corporation") (TSX: CJT) today announced that Pauline Dhillon will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer, effective January 1, 2026.

Pauline has been a Founding Partner with the company since its inception, and during her illustrious 24-year career, she has held roles of increasing responsibility, including Vice President, Corporate Marketing & Government Affairs, Chief Corporate Officer and, more recently, Co-CEO. She has successfully overseen corporate functions including Human Resources, Finance and Information Technology, Regulatory Affairs, Strategic Customer Management, Charter Sales, Revenue Optimization, Maintenance, and Stakeholder Management. Pauline has also been instrumental in building a strong and effective leadership team to support Cargojet's continued growth.

"Pauline's strategic vision, deep understanding of our operations, and commitment to our customers and employees make her the ideal choice to lead Cargojet into the future," said Ajay Virmani, Executive Chairman of Cargojet. "Pauline embodies what Cargojet stands for in every respect and has been at the forefront of building a customer-centric culture that has become the foundation of our success," concluded Mr. Virmani.

Incoming CEO, Pauline Dhillon, commented, "I am honoured to take on this role and excited about the opportunities ahead. We have a talented team at Cargojet, and I am confident that together we will continue to deliver exceptional service to our customers and drive sustainable growth for our shareholders."

With Pauline Dhillon at the helm, Cargojet is well-positioned to capitalize on new growth opportunities, particularly in the European and Asian markets. The company's proven business model, strong customer relationships, and commitment to operational excellence will be key drivers of success as it expands its global footprint and taps into new high-growth markets.

Cargojet is Canada's leading provider of time-sensitive premium air cargo services to all major cities across North America, providing Dedicated, ACMI, and International Charter services carrying over 25,000,000 pounds of cargo weekly. Cargojet operates a fleet of 41 freighter aircraft.

